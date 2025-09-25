Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 get new colours; offers announced across series

Samsung’s Galaxy A56, A36: New colours
- Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: Awesome Pink
- Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: Awesome Lime
Samsung’s Galaxy A56, A36: Launch Price
- Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: Rs 41,999 onwards
- Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: Rs 32,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy A-series: Limited-period offers
- Bank discount of up to Rs 4000 (Galaxy A56 5G)
- Bank discount of up to Rs 5000 (Galaxy A36 5G)
- No interest Equated monthly installment (EMI) for up to 24 months (Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G)
- Customers can purchase the Galaxy A17 5G for Rs 17,999 using select payment methods, with zero down payment and no processing fee for up to 10 months. Alternatively, customers can get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards and UPI transactions.
- Customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G, and Galaxy A17 5G can get Galaxy Buds Core at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 (originally priced at Rs 4,999).
- The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is also available at a discounted price of Rs 9,899. Customers purchasing the Galaxy A06 can buy the Samsung 25W travel adapter at Rs 299 as part of this limited-period festival deal.
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Processor: Exynos 1580
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
- RAM: up to 12GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 45W wired
- OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7
