LinkedIn will use your profile data to train its AI model: How to opt out

- Your account information
- Your name
- Email address
- Login
- Two-step verification information
- Payment information (for paid Services)
- Subscription information
- Member-chosen language.
How to opt out of LinkedIn’s AI training
On the website:
- Go to LinkedIn and log in to your profile.
- Click your profile picture and select Settings and Privacy.
- In the left margin, select Data privacy.
- Click Data for Generative AI Improvement.
- Toggle it off.
On the mobile app
- Open the LinkedIn app and log in.
- Tap your profile picture in the top corner, then select Settings.
- Select Data privacy.
- Find and tap on Data for Generative AI Improvement.
- Toggle it off.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app