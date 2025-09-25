Google Mixboard rivals Pinterest with AI tools, Nano Banana integration

Mixboard positions itself as a creative platform similar to Pinterest but with AI at the centre. Instead of only collecting existing content, users can also generate unique visuals and text using Google’s tools. This makes Mixboard useful for things like home decor planning and event themes, to DIY projects and product concepts.

Availability

Currently, Mixboard is available as a public beta in the US. Google said that it is an early experiment, but it will make AI-powered creativity more accessible. Users can try it in Google Labs at locations where it is available.