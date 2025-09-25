Google Mixboard rivals Pinterest with AI tools, Nano Banana integration

Mixboard: Key features
- Start from scratch or pick a template: Users can launch a new board by typing a text prompt or by choosing from pre-set example boards. This makes it easy to get started quickly, whether you have a clear idea or need inspiration.
- Add your own images or create new ones: Mixboard lets users upload personal images or generate visuals through AI. This flexibility means you can combine your own references with fresh AI-generated content.
- Edit with natural language: Google’s new image editing model, Nano Banana, allows you to make small changes by typing instructions. For example, you can combine images or tweak details without needing design skills.
- Create variations with one click: Options like “regenerate” and “more like this” allow you to quickly explore different versions of your ideas. It is said to be a simple way to refine concepts and see alternatives.
- Context-based text generation: Mixboard can also generate text based on images already on the user’s board. This can help add descriptions, labels, or captions without extra effort.
Availability
