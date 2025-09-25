HyperOS 3: Xiaomi reveals Android 16 rollout schedule for phones, tablets

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has unveiled the rollout schedule for its Android 16-based HyperOS 3 user interface. In a post on social media platform X, Xiaomi HyperOS shared the global roadmap for the HyperOS 3 update. The rollout is set to begin with the Xiaomi 15T series. Here is the timeline for the rollout of the HyperOS 3.
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update starting October
- Xiaomi phones: Xiaomi 15T Pro, Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Redmi phones: Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14
- POCO phones: POCO F7 Ultra, POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7, POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, POCO X7 Pro, POCO X7
- Tablets: Xiaomi Pad Mini, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7
- Wearables: Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm (Available now), Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition (Available now), Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Ceramic Edition, Xiaomi Smart Band 10
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update starting November
- Xiaomi phones: Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14T Pro, Xiaomi 14T
- Redmi phones: Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 15, Redmi 14C, Redmi 13, Redmi 13x
- POCO phones: POCO F6 Pro, POCO F6, POCO X6 Pro, POCO M7, POCO M6 Pro, POCO M6, POCO C75
- Tablets: Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Redmi Pad 2 4G, Redmi Pad 2
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update starting December
- Xiaomi phones: Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12T Pro
- POCO phones: POCO F5 Pro, POCO F5, POCO X6, POCO M7 Pro 5G, POCO C85
- Redmi phones: Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14S, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15C
- Tablets: Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7, POCO Pad
Xiaomi HyperOS 3: Key features
The HyperOS 3 update brings HyperIsland, Xiaomi’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island. It highlights key notifications and lets users follow live activities straight from the home screen. Beyond alerts, it can also display charging speed and other real-time device information, aiming to make multitasking smoother.
The new HyperAI suite adds multiple AI-powered tools. It includes smart screen recognition, the ability to adjust the tone and style of written messages, and real-time audio enhancements. Features like AI Speech Recognition offer clearer sound, instant transcription, and concise summaries of recordings.
Search has also been integrated with AI support. With AI Search, users can quickly summarise online results, locate content stored on the device, and receive AI-generated responses to direct questions. The Gallery Search function further categorises images into ten groups, such as food or scenery, for easier retrieval.
Visual customisation is another focus. The update introduces AI Dynamic Wallpapers and an AI Cinematic Lock Screen, allowing static images to be turned into animated backgrounds. Alongside these additions, Xiaomi has refreshed the home screen design with this Android 16-based interface update.