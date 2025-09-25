State of Play: Wolverine to Flight Simulator on PS5, everything announced

Sony PlayStation held its second State of Play event of this month on September 24 (September 25 for the Indian region). At the event, the company showcased the latest updates, announcements, new trailers, and release dates of games that will debut for PlayStation platforms.

The gameplay trailer of Saros was showcased at the event, and the release date for PS5 has been set for March 20, 2026. Apart from Saros, key announcements of the event included the gameplay reveal of Insomniac’s Wolverine, new Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 for PS5.

For the uninitiated, State of Play is Sony’s video program where it showcases the latest updates, announcements, and new trailers from the world of PlayStation.