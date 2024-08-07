Samsung expands Galaxy AI 'Live Translate' to WhatsApp, Telegram, and Meet

Samsung has enabled its Galaxy AI-powered “Live Translate” feature on select third-party messaging apps, including Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp, Google Meet, and Telegram. In July, Samsung announced that the Live Translate feature will soon work with third-party apps for voice calls. The feature has been available on Samsung’s native calling app but is now getting support for other apps as well.

Samsung’s Live Translate offers translations between languages for messages and calls in real time. The feature works through on-device processing and Samsung has said that user data is stored locally on the device and not sent through the server. At the time of announcement, Samsung confirmed that the entire processing of real-time call translation for third-party apps will also take place on-device for user’s privacy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Since this feature has been integrated into our on-device AI language translation model, users will be able to experience barrier-free communication without worrying about privacy issues like personal data being shared outside their phone when using Live Translate,” said Samsung’s EVP and head of Mobile research and development, Won-Joon Choi in his editorial note published on Samsung newsroom.

Samsung’s Live Translate support

While Samsung has not officially revealed the list of apps that support the Live Translate, the feature is available for WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Meet. The AI-powered live translation feature currently does not support Cisco’s Webex and Zoom, however, it could expand to more third-party applications in the future.

It should also be noted that third-party apps are getting the support for Live Translate only on select Samsung devices that support Galaxy AI. These devices include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 Series, Z Fold 5, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 5, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and more.

How to enable Live Translate for third-party apps

Go to Settings on an eligible Samsung device

Tap on “Galaxy AI” and select the “Call Assist” option

Scroll down to the “Live Translate in other apps” option

You will see a list of available apps that support the Live Translate feature

Enable the preferred apps

While on a call through the app, tap on the “Live Translate” option in the quick panel to kick off the feature.