OpenAI's updated ChatGPT app for Mac makes multitasking easier than before

US-based artificial intelligence startup OpenAI has updated the ChatGPT app for Mac to make multitasking easier than before. While the previous version worked similar to the Apple Spotlight, opening a text entry box on pressing Option + Space command on the keyboard, the updated app offers side-by-side access by opening a companion window, which stays in front along with other open apps for easier access.

"The desktop app for macOS now gives you side-by-side access to ChatGPT. Use Option + Space to open a companion window, which stays in front so you can use it more easily when working with other apps." said the post by Open AI on X.

Previously, after pressing the Option along with the Space button on the keyboard, a text entry box appeared similar to Apple Spotlight for ChatGPT. Users can type or upload files to ChatGPT from any app in this text entry prompt. This feature allowed users to quickly access ChatGPT from the app already in use, but ChatGPT was made the primary window only once the users chose to return.

Now, pressing Option + Space combination makes the same text box appear but creates a mini ChatGPT window that appears alongside the app already in use. This mini window can be expanded to full window but is not the default window. Therefore, there will be less window switching, which is especially a hassle on smaller displays. Users can check for the new update of ChatGPT on Mac.

Recently, OpenAI confirmed that it is working on a text watermarking method for ChatGPT-generated content, after the report by Wall Street Journal. According to the US-based artificial intelligence company, its text watermarking method is accurate and “even effective against localized tampering, such as paraphrasing, it is less robust against globalized tampering.” However, the company has kept it on hold to date over concerns about stigmatisation of use of AI as a useful writing tool for non-native English speakers.