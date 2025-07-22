Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may resemble premium Buds 3 Pro: What to expect

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE appears to have skipped the design of the Galaxy Buds 3 and rather opted to follow the Pro variant of the series to offer a premium look at a more affordable price.

The render offers a glimpse of the exterior, but it’s still unclear if the Buds 3 FE will retain premium elements from the Buds 3 Pro — like the LED Blade Lights or enhanced audio features. Samsung usually scales back on advanced perks such as high-end codecs, multi-driver setups, and intelligent noise cancellation in its Fan Edition models to keep the cost down.

As per Android Authority, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE were spotted back in June in the Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS v1.0.08.38) under the model number R420. This hinted at the potential arrival of the Buds 3 FE. Now, with the surfacing of these images, it is possible that the South Korean consumer electronics maker might be planning to release the Buds 3 FE soon.