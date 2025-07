Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may resemble premium Buds 3 Pro: What to expect

Samsung is said to be in the works on making Galaxy Buds 3 Fan-Edition (FE), and alleged images of the same have reportedly surfaced on the web now. According to a report by 9To5Google, an X (formerly Twitter) user, Evan Blass, shared images of what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE. As per the images, it appears that the Galaxy Buds 3 FE would sport a look akin to the Buds 3 Pro , which were released last year.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE appears to have skipped the design of the Galaxy Buds 3 and rather opted to follow the Pro variant of the series to offer a premium look at a more affordable price.

The render offers a glimpse of the exterior, but it’s still unclear if the Buds 3 FE will retain premium elements from the Buds 3 Pro — like the LED Blade Lights or enhanced audio features. Samsung usually scales back on advanced perks such as high-end codecs, multi-driver setups, and intelligent noise cancellation in its Fan Edition models to keep the cost down.

As per Android Authority, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE were spotted back in June in the Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS v1.0.08.38) under the model number R420. This hinted at the potential arrival of the Buds 3 FE. Now, with the surfacing of these images, it is possible that the South Korean consumer electronics maker might be planning to release the Buds 3 FE soon.