Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may resemble premium Buds 3 Pro: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may resemble premium Buds 3 Pro: What to expect

Images of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE that have reportedly surfaced online suggest a Buds 3 Pro-like design. Spotted in the Galaxy Buds app earlier, a launch now seems imminent

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is said to be in the works on making Galaxy Buds 3 Fan-Edition (FE), and alleged images of the same have reportedly surfaced on the web now. According to a report by 9To5Google, an X (formerly Twitter) user, Evan Blass, shared images of what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE. As per the images, it appears that the Galaxy Buds 3 FE would sport a look akin to the Buds 3 Pro, which were released last year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: What to expect

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE appears to have skipped the design of the Galaxy Buds 3 and rather opted to follow the Pro variant of the series to offer a premium look at a more affordable price.
 
The render offers a glimpse of the exterior, but it’s still unclear if the Buds 3 FE will retain premium elements from the Buds 3 Pro — like the LED Blade Lights or enhanced audio features. Samsung usually scales back on advanced perks such as high-end codecs, multi-driver setups, and intelligent noise cancellation in its Fan Edition models to keep the cost down. 
  As per Android Authority, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE were spotted back in June in the Galaxy Buds Controller app (Wear OS v1.0.08.38) under the model number R420. This hinted at the potential arrival of the Buds 3 FE. Now, with the surfacing of these images, it is possible that the South Korean consumer electronics maker might be planning to release the Buds 3 FE soon.
 
Additionally, alongside Buds 3 FE, Android Authority also spotted other earbuds like the Galaxy Buds Core and Buds FE (R410 and R400, respectively) in the said Wear OS version. It is possible that Samsung may launch multiple new earbuds soon.  ALSO READ: AI web browsers explained: From Perplexity Comet to ChatGPT shopping
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI web browsers explained: From Perplexity Comet to ChatGPT shopping

AI models of Google and OpenAI win milestone gold at global math contest

Google sets Pixel 10 series India launch for Aug 21, previews Pixel 10 Pro

Hackers exploit SharePoint flaw to breach servers, Microsoft issues fix

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 22: Win in-game rewards and more

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxyEarbuds

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story