Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back on sale after delay due to quality issues

After delaying the availability of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro due to quality concerns, Samsung has commenced the sale of the wireless earbuds in select regions, including India. The delay was caused by allegations from early users that the included silicone eartips were prone to tearing when removed from the earbuds, prompting Samsung to suspend deliveries to distribution channels.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was initially scheduled to go on sale in India on July 24, alongside the Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the new Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones. However, the release was postponed by Samsung. Now, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is listed on Samsung's online store in India, where customers can purchase the earbuds. Reportedly, Samsung has also begun shipping the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to customers who pre-booked the device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Price, availability, and offers

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 in India and is available in two colour options—Silver and White. As part of the introductory offers, Samsung is providing a Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards. Additionally, customers can opt for a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 18 months.

Galaxy Buds 3 Series: Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series introduces a new "Blade" design. According to Samsung, the integration of Galaxy AI allows the new Galaxy Buds to optimise sound based on both the user and their environment, while offering an enhanced adaptive noise cancellation experience. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is designed to continuously collect and identify surrounding sounds, automatically adjusting noise and sound levels without manual intervention, through features such as Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect. Moreover, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro features upgraded two-way speakers with planar tweeters for improved high-range sound quality and dual amplifiers.