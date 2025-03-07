Samsung Galaxy M06, M16 5G now available in India: Check price, offers

Samsung's 2025 Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G smartphones are now available for purchase in India. They can be bought through Samsung's official website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail stores, with introductory offers. Both devices are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and boast a refreshed design along with extended software support.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: Price and offer

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9999

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499

Colours: Sage Green, Blazing Black

Introductory offer: Cashback of Rs 500 on select bank cards

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Price and offer

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 12,499

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 15,499

Colours: Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black

Introductory offer: Cashback of Rs 1000 on select bank cards

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

For photography, the device is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, while the front houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also included for security.

The smartphone runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15. Samsung has committed to providing four major OS updates and four years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G also runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor but comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, with 25W wired charging support.

In terms of imaging, the smartphone features a triple-camera set-up comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP front camera.

Running on One UI 7 based on Android 15, the Galaxy M16 5G offers extended software support, with six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.