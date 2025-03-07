Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy M06, M16 5G now available in India: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy M06, M16 5G now available in India: Check price, offers

Samsung is offering extended software support on the devices: four years on the Galaxy M06, and six years on the Galaxy M16

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung's 2025 Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G smartphones are now available for purchase in India. They can be bought through Samsung's official website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail stores, with introductory offers. Both devices are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and boast a refreshed design along with extended software support.
 
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: Price and offer
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499
Colours: Sage Green, Blazing Black
Introductory offer: Cashback of Rs 500 on select bank cards
 
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Price and offer
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 12,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 15,499
Colours: Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black

Also Read

Samsung rolls out One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6: How to sign up

Samsung's XR headset could be delayed until late 2025: What to expect

Tech wrap March 5: New Apple iPads, Samsung One UI 7, March Pixel drop

Samsung to expand agentic AI experience to more phones in Apr with One UI 7

Tech wrap March 4: Nothing Phone 3a series, MacBook Air, Galaxy Book 5

Introductory offer: Cashback of Rs 1000 on select bank cards  ALSO READ: Samsung rolls out One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6: How to sign up
 
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: Specifications
 
The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.
 
For photography, the device is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, while the front houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is also included for security.
 
The smartphone runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15. Samsung has committed to providing four major OS updates and four years of security patches.
 
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Specifications
 
The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G also runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor but comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, with 25W wired charging support.  ALSO READ: POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details
 
In terms of imaging, the smartphone features a triple-camera set-up comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 13MP front camera.
 
Running on One UI 7 based on Android 15, the Galaxy M16 5G offers extended software support, with six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update might be rolled out today: New theme and map ahead

Apple's first foldable iPhone could feature book-style design, sleek build

Alphabet, CEO Sundar Pichai get House GOP subpoena on alleged censorship

Chandrayaan-3 data hints at possibilities of ice at more locations on Moon

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung MobilesSamsung India

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story