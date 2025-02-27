Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G smartphone will be available in India from March 5, while Galaxy M06 5G will go on sale starting March 7

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M-series smartphones in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chips, the new Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G smartphones offer extended software support and come in a new design. Both smartphones will be available in India via e-commerce platform Amazon.
 
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: Price and availability
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499
Introductory offer: Bank cashback of Rs 500
Availability: From March 7 on Amazon
 
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 14,499
Introductory offer: Bank cashback of Rs 1000
 
Availability: From March 5 on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: Specifications
 
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate, with 800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor at the back. At the front, it gets an 8MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The Galaxy M06 5G also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
 
The smartphone comes with Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box, while Samsung has promised four generations of OS updates and four years of security updates.
 
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Specifications
 
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G smartphone is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. In the camera department, it gets a 50MP primary sensor. A 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera complete the triple-camera set-up at the back. The front camera is a 13MP sensor.
 
The Galaxy M16 5G also comes with One UI 7 skin based on Android 15. However, Samsung is offering six generations of OS updates and six years of security updates on the smartphone.
 

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

