Apple Creative Studio goes live, brings Pixelmator Pro to iPads: What's new

Apple has started rolling out its new Creative Studio subscription, making the bundle officially available to users across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Alongside the launch, Apple has also brought Pixelmator Pro to iPads for the first time, expanding the image editing app beyond macOS and folding it into the Creative Studio subscription.

The Creative Studio bundle brings together Apple’s professional creative tools under a single subscription, marking a shift away from standalone purchases for users who work across video, music, images, and documents. Pixelmator Pro, which until now was limited to Macs, is now available on iPads exclusively through this subscription.

Apple Creative Studio: Pricing and what it offers Apple Creative Studio is now available on the App Store, with the following pricing in India: Monthly plan: Rs 399

Yearly plan: Rs 3,999

Free trial: One month Apple is also offering discounted education pricing: Monthly education plan: Rs 199

Yearly education plan: Rs 1,999 The subscription includes access to: Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad

Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on Mac

Intelligent features and premium content in Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform on iPhone, iPad, and Mac Users who do not want a subscription can still purchase Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage as one-time downloads from the Mac App Store.

ALSO READ: Apple Creator Studio bundles FCP, Logic Pro, Pixelmator, and more at ₹399/m Apple Creative Studio can be shared with up to six family members using Family Sharing. Some features require newer hardware, including Apple silicon Macs and recent iPads or iPhones, and certain tools need iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS Tahoe. Apple has also said that some features depend on Apple Intelligence-capable devices and may rely on third-party AI models with usage limits. Free versions of Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform remain available to all users, though some of the new intelligent features and premium content are tied to the subscription.