Xiaomi's Redmi Note 15 Pro series to be launched on Jan 29: What to expect

The standard Redmi Note 15 smartphone launched in India earlier this month, while both Pro models have already made their global debut, and are set to arrive in India now.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series: Launch details

Date: January 29

Time: 11:00 am (IST)

Redmi Note 15 Pro series: What we know so far

According to Xiaomi, Redmi Note 15 Pro series smartphones will sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display will also come with TUV certification for eye care and Hydro Touch 2.0 technology for better touch response when using the phone with wet hands.

As per the company, at least one model in the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and will come with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 200MP MasterPixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), HDR+ support, and support for 4K video recording.