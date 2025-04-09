Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing unveils CMF Phone 2 Pro rear design in fresh teasers: Take a look

Nothing is set to unveil the CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28, alongside three new audio products-CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus

CMF Phone 2 Pro
CMF Phone 2 Pro (Image: CMF by Nothing)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
British technology brand Nothing has released another promotional video for its upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro smartphone. Shared through the official X (formerly Twitter) account of CMF by Nothing, the video shows a new rear panel finish that resembles granite stone.
For the uninitiated, Nothing is set to unveil the CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28, marking the second smartphone under its CMF sub-brand. Alongside the smartphone, the company will also launch three new audio products—CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.
 
CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected design
 
In the latest teaser, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is seen having a granite-style rear panel, which appears to be different from a previously teased frosted glass or matte-textured plastic look. This further supports the idea that the phone will continue with the modular back panel design introduced in the first-generation CMF Phone. For comparison, the CMF Phone 1 allowed users to switch back covers with different styles sold separately by the brand. Visible screws around the phone's edges support the modular design theory.
The CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely continue with the plastic frame design of the CMF Phone 1. However, the new “Pro” version CMF Phone might use more refined materials to find a balance between a premium feel and affordability.
 
The company had also earlier suggested a single rear camera module design for the device, which goes against previous reports that speculated a three-camera setup.
 
CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: up to 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

