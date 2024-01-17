Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

AI related announcements are expected to take centre stage at the Galaxy Unpacked event where Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S24 series smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on January 17
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 11:11 AM IST
Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 on January 17 in San Jose, California, US. At the event, the South Korean technology giant would unveil smartphones in its flagship Galaxy S-series – Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24. Alongside, the company would announce artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features that are set to debut along with the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung had earlier confirmed AI-powered features such as AI Live Translate, which will provide audio and text translations in real time during phone calls. Samsung is expected to announce more such AI features powered by its Gauss model during the event.

The global launch event will kick off at 11:30 pm (IST).  It will livestream on Samsung’s website and official YouTube channel. You can watch the livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Samsung has already started the pre-reserve program for the upcoming smartphones on its official website. Available until today, customers can pre-reserve their Galaxy S24 series smartphones by paying a refundable amount of Rs 1,999.

Below is a round-up of expected specifications:

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Camera: 200MP primary sensor, telephoto with 10x digital zoom, up to 8K video recording
  • Battery: 5,000mAh

Galaxy S24 Plus: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: up to 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Camera: 50MP primary sensor, telephoto with 3x optical zoom, up to 8K video recording
  • Battery: 4,900mAh

Galaxy S24: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: up to 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Camera: 50MP primary sensor, telephoto with 3x optical zoom, up to 8K video recording
  • Battery: 4,000mAh

Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Watch livestream
 

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

