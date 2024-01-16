Sensex (    %)
                        
Apple pips Samsung to become top global smartphone brand in 2023: Report

According to IDC, Apple recorded an all-time high market share of over 20 per cent in 2023, driving it ahead of Samsung that recorded a market share of 19.4 per cent in the same year

This is the first time Apple topped the global market with over 20 per cent share of the smartphone shipments in the year

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Apple marched ahead of Samsung to become top global smartphone brand in terms of shipments in 2023, noted industry trackers International Data Corporation (IDC) and Canalys in their reports. According to IDC, Apple recorded an all-time high market share of over 20 per cent in 2023, driving it ahead of Samsung that recorded a market share of 19.4 per cent in the same year.
“Not only is Apple the only player in the Top 3 to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number 1 spot annually for the first time ever. All this despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, its largest market. Apple's ongoing success and resilience is in large part due to the increasing trend of premium devices, which now represent over 20 per cent of the market, fueled by aggressive trade-in offers and interest-free financing plans," said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team.
This is the first time Apple topped the global market with over 20 per cent share of the smartphone shipments in the year, noted IDC in the report. On a related reference, IDC noted, the last time Samsung dropped to second position in the global smartphone market was 2010.
"Apple certainly played a part in Samsung's drop in rank, but the overall Android space is diversifying within itself. Huawei is back and making inroads quickly within China, Brands like OnePlus, Honor, Google, and others are launching very competitive devices in the lower price range of the high end. And foldables and increased discussions around AI capabilities on the smartphone are gaining traction. Overall, the smartphone space is headed towards a very interesting time," said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.
China’s Xiaomi (12.5 per cent), OPPO (8.8 per cent), and Transsion (8.1 per cent) made it to third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.
About the overall market, IDC said the global smartphone shipments declined 3.2 per cent (year over year) to 1.17 billion units in 2023. The industry tracker, however, expects recovery in 2024, citing 8.5 per cent growth (YoY) at 326.1 million shipments in Q4 (CY23) that is higher than forecasted 7.3 per cent growth.

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple Samsung Mobiles Samsung Galaxy smartphones Smartphone market Smartphone sales

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

