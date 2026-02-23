Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on Feb 25: What to expect from S26 series, Buds 4

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where it is expected to unveil the next-generation flagship Galaxy S26 series smartphones. Ahead of the event, the South Korean technology company has revealed a few features that will be making their way to the upcoming smartphones, including Perplexity in Galaxy AI, a “Zero-Peeking Privacy” display, AI-powered image editing with text prompts, and more. Additionally, the company may launch the Galaxy Buds 4 series alongside the S26 series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Event details

Date: February 25

Location: San Francisco

Time: 11:30 pm IST

Livestream: Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is likely to comprise three variants: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Prior to the expected unveiling, Samsung has outlined select capabilities that are likely to arrive with the upcoming smartphones. These include:

Privacy Display: The Galaxy S26 range is set to introduce an enhanced privacy function that adds an additional layer of on-screen visibility control, designed to restrict what others can view when the phone is used in public spaces. Teasers from Samsung suggest that users will have the option to conceal specific sensitive details such as messages, password inputs, or notification content. A separate “Zero-Peeking Privacy” setting is also expected to allow users to mask the entire screen instantly.

Image editing via text prompts: In a separate teaser, Samsung indicated that users will be able to modify images simply by describing the desired changes in text. The AI-powered system will interpret these instructions and execute multiple adjustments simultaneously, minimising the need for manual fine-tuning.

Perplexity: Samsung will add Perplexity as an alternative AI agent on its upcoming flagship phones, alongside Google Gemini, with access via “Hey Plex” or a long press of the side button and integration across native and select third-party apps.

Revamped Bixby: The company is also overhauling Bixby with One UI 8.5, positioning it as a more conversational device agent capable of understanding natural language and adjusting phone settings instantly. The upgraded Bixby will also fetch live web information directly within its interface, reducing the need to open a separate browser.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications A 9To5Google report suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will retain a 5,000mAh battery, matching its predecessor, with potential marketing material pointing to up to 31 hours of usage on a single charge. The phone is also said to charge up to 75 per cent in around 30 minutes. Camera hardware is expected to stay the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, though it may adopt a redesigned Galaxy Z Fold-style camera island. The device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus: Expected specifications The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to introduce a refreshed camera module while keeping an overall design similar to their predecessors. Both models may be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the market. In terms of cameras, both smartphones are expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, as seen in their predecessors. The Galaxy S26 Plus could sport a 6.7-inch flat LTPO M14 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 4,900mAh battery, while the standard Galaxy S26 may offer a 6.3-inch display and a 4,300mAh battery.