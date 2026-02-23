Apple may launch iPhone 18 Pro in 'Deep Red' colour: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning to offer a red colour option for the anticipated iPhone 18 Pro models . According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models might be offered in a new “Deep Red” colour. Meanwhile, Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch alongside the iPhone Pro line, will not get such vibrant colour options.

As per the report, the primary reason for this possible experimentation with colours is said to be the all-aluminium unibody. Since Apple transitioned to an all-aluminium unibody with the iPhone 17 Pro, from a titanium finish in the iPhone 16 Pro, the company now has more flexibility in choosing colours. Gurman notes that it is possible Apple may retain its Cosmic Orange colour variant, offered in the iPhone 17 Pro series, alongside this potential Deep Red variant for the iPhone 18 Pro.

Additionally, Gurman was cited as saying that the iPhone Fold may stay away from “fun” colours. The main logic put forth behind this possibility is that, since this will be Apple’s first foldable iPhone, reducing colour options would simplify the manufacturing process.

iPhone 18 Pro: What to expect

According to a video by Jon Prosser on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, the iPhone 18 Pro could retain a rear design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, while introducing more visible changes on the front. The Face ID system is reportedly being moved under the display, leaving only a small front camera cutout that may sit slightly off-centre. The Dynamic Island is expected to remain, but shrink in size since it would no longer need to house the full Face ID hardware. Prosser likened this shift to the move from the iPhone 13 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro, where the front redesign became the key visual differentiator.

On the camera front, Apple is said to be experimenting with a variable-aperture main sensor. Unlike current fixed-aperture systems, this setup would physically adjust the lens opening—widening in low light to capture more detail and narrowing in bright scenes to better control exposure. A wider aperture could also create more natural background blur, reducing reliance on software-based portrait effects. However, Prosser cautioned that the feature may be limited to the Pro Max variant and is not guaranteed to ship, as similar hardware was reportedly tested on the iPhone 17 Pro but never released. Apple may also tweak the camera control button by removing capacitive touch input and retaining only pressure sensitivity to simplify hardware and improve usability.

Beyond design and cameras, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to feature Apple’s new A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, likely promising gains in performance and efficiency. Apple is also reportedly working on broader satellite-based 5G connectivity, expanding beyond the emergency SOS feature introduced with the iPhone 14 to enable limited coverage in areas without traditional cellular networks. Additionally, the Pro models could adopt Apple’s in-house C2 modem, replacing Qualcomm components to improve efficiency and give Apple tighter control over its hardware ecosystem.

iPhone Fold: What to expect

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to debut in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, and may run on the same 2nm-based A20 Pro chip paired with Apple’s second-generation C2 modem, according to a 9To5Google report citing analyst Jeff Pu. The device is expected to feature a mixed aluminium and titanium chassis, a 7.8-inch inner folding display, and a 5.3-inch cover screen. Unlike current flagship iPhones, the foldable model could rely on Touch ID instead of Face ID for biometric authentication.

In terms of cameras, the foldable iPhone is likely to feature a dual rear setup with 48MP primary and 48MP ultra-wide sensors, broadly similar to the anticipated iPhone 18 Pro models but without advanced features such as variable aperture. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to include two 18MP front cameras—one embedded in the cover screen and another on the inner display.