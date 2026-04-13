Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may launch in July with bigger battery, Exynos chip

Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly retain a largely unchanged design compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. According to a report by PhoneArena, images of Samsung’s next-generation flip-style smartphone have surfaced on the web, suggesting that it will look nearly identical to last year’s model with only minor physical tweaks. Despite the familiar appearance, the device is expected to receive internal upgrades, including a new processor and battery improvements.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be launched on July 22 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and “Galaxy Z Wide” at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event.

ALSO READ: Google Messages adds Trash folder with 30-day recovery window: How it works Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: What to expect As per the report, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to stick closely to the design language introduced with the previous generation. Renders indicate that the phone will feature the same dual-camera setup on the outer panel and a similar overall layout both inside and out. The report notes that the only noticeable physical change could be a slight reduction in thickness, with the device said to be marginally slimmer than its predecessor when folded. Other dimensions are expected to remain largely unchanged, suggesting a near-identical in-hand feel.

Samsung may introduce a subtle refinement to the foldable panel, potentially reducing the visibility of the crease. Display sizes are also tipped to stay the same, with the inner foldable screen expected to measure 6.9 inches and the outer cover display around 4.1 inches. However,may introduce a subtle refinement to the foldable panel, potentially reducing the visibility of the crease. On the hardware side, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip, which is also seen in the recently released Galaxy S26 series. Additionally, the report suggests that Samsung may include a slightly larger battery compared to the previous model, aiming to improve overall endurance. ALSO READ: OpenAI warns Apple Mac users of security flaws in its apps, releases fix

Samsung Galaxy Z Wide: What to expect According to a 9To5Google report, citing Korea Economic Times, Samsung’s rumoured “Wide” foldable smartphone is expected to introduce a different design approach compared to its existing Fold lineup, focusing on a wider aspect ratio rather than the taller form factor seen in previous models. If this is true, then it will rival Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone. In terms of design and display, the Wide variant is expected to feature a 5.4-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch inner display, with a broader layout aimed at improving the viewing experience. Early renders point to a shorter, wider body with a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup, although these visuals may not reflect the final design. The device is also expected to be relatively slim even when folded.