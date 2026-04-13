Google Messages adds Trash folder with 30-day recovery window: How it works

Google Messages has started rolling out a new Trash folder feature to help prevent accidental chat deletions, according to a report from 9To5Google. First announced last month, the update replaces the existing “Delete” option with a dedicated Trash system. With this change, deleted chats are now moved to a Trash folder, where they are stored for a limited period before being permanently deleted.

Trash folder in Google Messages: What is it and how it works

According to Google, the Trash folder acts as a safety net for deleted conversations. Instead of disappearing immediately, chats are stored temporarily, giving users time to restore them if needed.

Users can access the Trash folder by tapping their profile picture in the top-right corner of the app. The option appears below the Archived section. Inside Trash, conversations are listed along with the number of messages they contain. According to the update, once a user taps the Trash option, the app displays a message saying chats will be deleted after 30 days. This gives users a recovery window in case they delete something by mistake. On Android Go devices, however, chats will stay in Trash for only seven days to save storage space. ALSO READ: Apple testing four smartglasses designs, may unveil by early 2027: Report

Restore or permanently delete chats Google said that the feature allows users to either restore chats or delete them permanently. With a single tap, conversations can be moved back to the main inbox with their full message history intact. If users are sure they no longer need a conversation, they can choose to empty the Trash folder and remove chats permanently at any time. However, once a chat is deleted from Trash, it cannot be recovered. What happens to new messages If a conversation that is already in Trash receives a new message, the app creates a new thread in the main chat list. This new thread will only show the latest message, while older messages remain stored in the Trash folder.