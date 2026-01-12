Samsung releases limited-time 'Stranger Things' theme for Galaxy devices

Samsung has released the “ Stranger Things ” theme and wallpapers for the Galaxy users in partnership with Netflix. The South Korean electronics maker said that the theme has been rolled out to mark the release of the show’s final season. According to Samsung, the theme will be available to download from the Galaxy Store starting January 12 in 186 countries, including India. Galaxy smartphone users can access it at no extra cost, provided they download or open the Netflix app, though the offer is only available for a limited time.

Stranger Things theme for Samsung Galaxy devices: Details

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Store package includes one full theme and five wallpapers inspired by the final season of Stranger Things. These feature live-action characters and locations from the series, including scenes set in Hawkins and the Upside Down. The visuals lean into the darker, eerie tone the show is known for. Once applied, the theme changes the look of the phone’s interface, while the wallpapers can be used independently if users prefer a lighter touch.

Samsung said that the content is not permanent. The company has made it clear that the theme and wallpapers are only available between January 12 and February 22, and the offer may be modified or withdrawn without prior notice. It is also limited to Galaxy users, with some restrictions based on software version and device compatibility. Samsung said the release is meant to coincide with the final season of Stranger Things , which continues to be one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. The company noted that the latest season topped charts in 91 countries and saw nearly 60 million views within days of launch, and said the theme is a way for fans to reflect that moment on their Galaxy phones as the series comes to an end.

Samsung and Netflix have collaborated on similar tie-ups in the past, offering themed content for Galaxy users based on popular shows and films. This release follows an earlier collaboration for the film KPop Demon Hunters, and the two companies had also worked together previously during the launch of Stranger Things Season 4. Eligibility The full "Stranger Things" theme can be downloaded on Galaxy smartphones running Android 15 or Android 16, though it may not work on all models. The wallpapers have broader support and are available on Galaxy smartphones running Android 8 or later. To access either, users need to download or launch the Netflix app during the offer period. The theme and wallpapers are available through the Galaxy Store, except in regions where Netflix services are not offered.