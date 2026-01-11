India needs specific AI regulations for issues like Grok: Experts

“This would require clear evidence of proactive moderation, transparency in enforcement, and heightened safeguards for AI-amplified content. Immunity in this model is not automatic; it is earned and continuously justified,” Bindra said.
Others, such as Mehta, believe that a calibrated, risk-based AI governance framework, aligned with global best practices, yet tailored to India’s economic and social context, will be essential to provide legal certainty, while continuing to support responsible AI adoption at scale.
There should also be mandatory safeguards, including pre-market risk assessments and robust safety guardrails for high-risk AI systems that are capable of generating deepfakes, Waris said.