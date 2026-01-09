Xbox schedules 'Developer Direct Showcase' for January 22: What to expect

Microsoft has scheduled its annual Developer Direct Showcase for January 22, 2026, with fresh gameplay reveals and studio-led updates for several upcoming Xbox titles in the pipeline. The event will be livestreamed on January 22 at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST) on Xbox’s YouTube channel and will feature extended look at Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and Beast of Reincarnation.

2026 Developer Direct is Xbox’s fourth edition. Traditionally, this is where developers present gameplay and development details directly, rather than through cinematic trailers. This year’s broadcast also coincides with Xbox’s 25th anniversary, with Microsoft highlighting both long-running franchises and a newer collaboration with a Japanese studio named Game Freak.

Developer Direct 2026: What to expect

Xbox has confirmed that three games will be featured during the broadcast, with gameplay footage and developer commentary coming directly from the studios working on each title.

Fable

Playground Games will present the first extended gameplay showcase for Fable, marking the franchise’s return after a long hiatus. The game is set once again in the fictional land of Albion and is positioned as a new beginning rather than a direct sequel. According to Xbox, the showcase will focus on gameplay systems, tone, and how classic elements such as player choice and consequences are being reworked for modern hardware.

Forza Horizon 6

Playground Games will also debut gameplay for Forza Horizon 6. The new entry in the open-world racing series is set in Japan, marking the franchise’s first time using the country as its primary location. Xbox says the segment will include a gameplay deep dive and an overview of new features, alongside a look at how Japan’s varied landscapes are represented in the game world.

Beast of Reincarnation

The event will also include a detailed presentation of Beast of Reincarnation, an action RPG developed by Game Freak. The title was first revealed during last year’s Xbox Games Showcase, but Developer Direct will offer its first in-depth gameplay breakdown. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic version of Japan and follows a protagonist named Emma, who is accompanied by a dog named Koo. Xbox has confirmed that the segment will explain the game’s combat mechanics, including plant-based abilities and companion interactions, along with insights into the development process.