Samsung's tussle with Oura brings forth Galaxy Ring launch schedule: Report

Samsung is reportedly preparing to face a legal battle from the Finnish health tracking company Oura over the launch of its Galaxy Ring in the US. According to a report by 9To5Google, while seeking legal advice from the US District Court in California to prepare for possible lawsuits from Oura, Samsung has revealed that it plans on “selling the Galaxy Ring in the United States in or around August.”

This aligns with previous reports that stated Samsung could debut the Galaxy Ring alongside its next-generation Galaxy Z series foldable devices at a Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to be scheduled in the month of July. However, this launch schedule in the US can be postponed if Oura files a lawsuit against Samsung for patent infringement.

According to the report, there are five different patents that could cause problems for Samsung. Some of these patents are for generic functionality in a ring-style fitness tracker. These include patents related to battery placement in the smart ring, a “Score” as a measurement for fitness targets and certain health metric sensors.

Last week, it was reported that Samsung Galaxy Ring has appeared on the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) testing record detailing the ring sizes and battery details. As per media reports, the upcoming ring-style wearable device from Samsung would be offered in sizes varying from size 5 to size 12. The size of the ring would likely affect the battery capacity on the Galaxy Ring as the FCC’s listing revealed the battery capacity ranging from 17mAh to 22mAh.

There have been reports stating that Samsung could price the Galaxy Ring at around $300-$350 in the US and around Rs 35,000 in India. If true, this will put the maiden small scaled fitness tracker in Samsung’s new wearable line in the same price bracket as the company’s Galaxy Watch lineup.