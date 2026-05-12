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Samsung begins selling refurbished smartphones in India: How it works

Samsung has launched its Certified Re-Newed programme in India, bringing refurbished Galaxy smartphones with warranty coverage and official quality checks at lower prices

Samsung Certified Re-Newed programme (Image: Samsung)
Samsung Certified Re-Newed programme (Image: Samsung)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:27 AM IST
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Samsung has begun selling refurbished smartphones in India from its official platforms. The newly launched Certified Re-Newed programme offers access to pre-owned Galaxy smartphones, including last year’s flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as mid-range smartphones. According to Samsung, this programme provides access to such devices through a company-backed offering that combines quality, performance, and value at more accessible price points.

How does Certified Re-Newed programme work

The South Korean consumer electronics company said that every device sold under the programme goes through an extensive refurbishment procedure carried out internally. This includes detailed inspections, performance and functionality checks, as well as software verification.
 
Samsung added that the smartphones are repaired using authentic Samsung components, packed in fresh retail boxes, and reset completely to remove all previous user data. The company also said that it ensures that the devices run the latest software version to support continued usability over time. The Certified Re-Newed smartphones will come with a one-year manufacturer warranty, similar to what buyers receive with new Galaxy devices.
Put simply, Samsung says these phones are carefully tested to make sure they are functioning properly before being sold. If any faults are identified during the process, they are repaired beforehand with genuine original parts. Buyers also receive the same one-year warranty coverage that is offered with newly launched devices.
 
Furthermore, Samsung has said that each Samsung Certified Re-Newed device comes with everything consumers would expect from a new phone, including a charging cable, user manual, and ejector pin — all in a new box.
 
Refurbished Samsung smartphones under this programme are now available for purchase from Samsung’s website and the Samsung Shop app.

Devices currently listed under Samsung Certified Re-Newed programme

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Refurbished device price: Rs 97,499
  • New device price: Rs 99,999

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • Refurbished device price: Rs 58,749
  • New device price: Rs 62,999

Samsung Galaxy A56

  • Refurbished device price: Rs 32,749
  • New device price: Rs 52,499

Samsung Galaxy A36

  • Refurbished device price: Rs 23,249
  • New device price: Rs 33,999

Samsung Galaxy Forever plan

Back in March, Samsung introduced a new ownership initiative in India aimed at making its flagship smartphones easier to purchase through a planned payment and upgrade structure. The programme, available for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Plus, allows buyers to pay half of the device price over 12 months through no-cost EMIs. After a year, customers can choose to clear the remaining balance or return the device under the company’s buyback arrangement.
 
It appears that with the Galaxy Forever plan and the Certified Re-Newed programme, Samsung is trying to bridge the gap between flagship smartphones and budget price points for Indian consumers.
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Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:27 AM IST

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