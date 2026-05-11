Apple Mac models face shortages amid global memory constraints: Details

If you are planning to buy an Apple Mac right now, there are chances that you might have to wait for months to get your hands on the device. Several Mac Studio, Mac Mini and MacBook variants are facing delays in deliveries, which are largely due to the global memory shortage.

Back in early April, delays were largely limited to higher memory configurations of the Mac Studio and Mac mini. However, based on current listings on Apple’s online store, shortages have now widened with more configurations delisted, delivery timelines pushed further, and delays starting to affect newer models as well.

What we saw in April When we last checked availability in early April, delays were already visible, but they were largely restricted to higher-end configurations. For instance, the M3 Ultra-powered Mac Studio with 96GB unified memory showed delivery timelines of more than a month. However, upgrading to 256GB unified memory pushed delivery timelines to four to five months. At the same time, Apple had already stopped listing the 512GB unified memory option for this model. A similar pattern was visible on the M4 Max Mac Studio. The 48GB variant could take up to 12 weeks to be delivered, while the 128GB option stretched to nearly five months.

ALSO READ: US Supreme Court rejects Apple's stay request in Epic Games lawsuit Mac mini models were relatively better off, but even here, higher memory variants were delayed. The 24GB configuration had near-term delivery, while the 64GB option could take up to 18 weeks. At the time, MacBooks were largely unaffected, with no major delivery delays even for higher memory configurations. By late April, Apple had started removing more configurations. After the delisting of the 512GB unified memory variant of the Mac Studio, the 256GB variant was marked as “currently unavailable.” ALSO READ: How timing, efficiency, and price are driving Apple's MacBook Neo success Similarly, higher memory variants of the Mac mini, including 48GB and 64GB memory configurations, were no longer available for purchase.

May: Shortages spread across the lineup The latest listings from Apple’s online store as of May 11 shows that the situation has worsened further. Mac Studio continues to be the most affected device: The M3 Ultra Mac Studio is now only available with 96GB unified memory, with all higher configurations delisted

Even this variant now has delivery timelines stretching up to two months (around July 10) The M4 Max Mac Studio is also seeing similar constraints: The 128GB variant has been delisted

The 64GB variant can take up to 18 weeks for delivery Mac mini is now showing clearer signs of pressure:

The 32GB unified memory variant has been delisted

The 24GB variant now takes up to two months for delivery More notably, the impact is no longer limited to desktops. MacBooks are now also beginning to show delays: MacBook Pro with M5 and 16GB unified memory still sees near-instant delivery. However, the M5 Max MacBook Pro with 128GB unified memory can take up to a month, with deliveries pushed to early June

Similarly, the MacBook Air with 16GB memory is readily available, but the 32GB variant is delayed until June 9 ALSO READ: Amazon rolls out Instagram Reels-like vertical feed on Prime Video app This marks the first time delays have clearly extended to MacBooks, which were previously unaffected.

What has changed Comparing the situation across the past month, three clear trends emerge: Delays have turned into delisting: Earlier, higher memory variants were available with long delivery timelines. Now, several of these configurations have been removed entirely from listings.

More product categories are affected: What started with Mac Studio has now expanded to Mac mini and, more recently, MacBooks.

Even lower configurations are getting delayed: Previously, delays were limited to top-end variants. Now, even mid-tier configurations like 24GB Mac mini or base high-end Mac Studio are seeing longer delivery timelines. Why this is happening The broader reason remains unchanged — a global shortage of memory components such as DRAM and NAND. As highlighted earlier, memory manufacturers are prioritising high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI infrastructure, which offers higher margins. This has reduced the supply of general-purpose memory used in consumer devices like PCs.