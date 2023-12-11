Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to add Google Pixel like AI features to Galaxy smartphones: Report

Samsung to add Google Pixel like AI features to Galaxy smartphones: Report

Samsung has already announced 'AI Live Translate Call' feature and is expected to bring other generative AI features to Galaxy smartphones soon

Samsung Gauss AI
Samsung is reportedly working on AI-features similar to the Google Pixel 8 series for its Galaxy series smartphone that would be rolled out with the upcoming One UI update. According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung would bring several AI features such as AI generated wallpaper, AI-assisted Photo expansion and more with the One UI version 6.1.

Among the new features would be a new tool to generate wallpaper using AI using combinations of keywords. Another generative AI feature that is expected on the upcoming Samsung smartphones is the ability to relocate objects in an image and expand a picture beyond its actual borders.

The report said that the Samsung Notes app would also be treated with AI for the ability to auto-format big paragraphs and generate summary for the same when prompted.

Samsung has announced that it will be launching the “AI Live Translate Call” on upcoming Galaxy devices. Samsung said the AI Live Translate Call feature would soon give users with the Galaxy AI-phone a personal translator whenever they need it. It would be integrated into the native call feature, therefore, iron out the hassle of having to use third-party apps.

According to Samsung, audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show.

On privacy, Samsung said the feature would use on-device Galaxy AI and private conversations would never leave your phone.

