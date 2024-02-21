Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to debut Galaxy Ring alongside Galaxy Z foldables in July: Report

Announced at the Galaxy S24 series launch, the Galaxy Ring is said to be an AI-powered wearable device capable of tracking health-related data, including ECG

Samsung Galaxy Ring
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
Samsung is reportedly planning to debut the Galaxy Ring at an unpacked event in July this year. According to a report by ETnews, the Galaxy Ring, announced alongside the Galaxy S24 series last month, will launch alongside the Galaxy Z foldable devices in the second half of July.

The report stated that the upcoming wearable fitness tracker by Samsung would feature “blood flow measurement” and electrocardiogram (ECG) functions to track and measure health-and-sleep related information. Additionally, the Galaxy Ring is expected to provide control of other Samsung smart devices remotely and support wireless payments.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is reportedly in its prototype production stage with full-scale production expected to begin from the second quarter of 2024. The report stated that the Galaxy Ring could be made available in eight different sizes.

Last month, Samsung’s spokesperson Amber Reaver told The Verge that the upcoming Galaxy Ring is aimed at “empowering more people to manage their health with a comprehensive yet simplified approach to everyday wellness at home.” The report stated that the company sees the Ring as an alternative to fitness watches that is more comfortable to wear for longer durations.

Apple is also exploring ways to accommodate health tracking capabilities to a smart wearable in ring form factor. Last year, Apple reportedly filed a patent for an “electronic system applied to the smart ring” to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

