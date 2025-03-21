Samsung to extend rollout of One UI 7 to more devices: Check eligibility

Samsung has announced that the One UI 7 update will soon be extended to additional devices that were not part of the initial rollout. Previously, the South Korean consumer electronics company confirmed that One UI 7, based on Android 15, would be released for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and other models. The updated list now includes the Galaxy S22 series, S21 series, and several other Galaxy devices.

Beyond the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and other devices from the original list, Samsung will be rolling out the One UI 7 update in the coming weeks to the following models:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

One UI 7 update: What's new?

Samsung has announced that the One UI 7 update will feature a clean, intuitive, and visually engaging design, enhancing the overall experience for Galaxy users. This update introduces a more streamlined home screen layout along with redesigned One UI widgets for a more cohesive look and feel. Galaxy AI features coming with the update include-

Now Bar: One UI 7 also brings real-time updates directly to the lock screen. With a simple swipe, users can quickly access key information without unlocking their device—whether it's tracking fitness progress during a morning run or checking what's playing on their Galaxy Buds.

AI Select: If a user is watching a video then they can simply swipe the Edge Panel and click on the 'AI Select' icon to save it as a GIF file.

Writing Assist: This feature enables users to quickly summarise or automatically format selected text with ease.

Drawing Assist: Samsung said that this feature "helps bring ideas to life with more than a single input, including combinations of text prompts and images or sketches."

Audio Eraser: It allows users to isolate specific sound categories and eliminate unwanted noise from videos, making advanced editing more accessible to everyone.