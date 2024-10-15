Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung updates Tizen-based smart TVs with OneUI, adds new features: Report

Reportedly, the One UI update brings a new interface and improvements such as redesigned app icons and animations, a new Game Bar interface with additional features, and more

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:36 AM IST
Samsung is reportedly updating its Tizen-powered smart televisions and home appliances to One UI, offering seven years of software upgrades to the devices. The One UI update for TVs is built on Samsung's Tizen 8.0 operating system.

At the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024, Samsung announced plans to extend One UI across all its major product lines, including televisions, by 2025. Samsung's One UI has been implemented on the company's Galaxy smartphones for several years, and now, ahead of schedule, Samsung has begun to introduce One UI to certain TV models, including those launched in 2023.

According to Sammobile, the update includes various interface improvements that align it more closely with the One UI experience on Samsung’s smartphones, such as redesigned app icons and animations, a new Game Bar interface with more features, new tabs on the home screen, and support for wallpapers and widgets on the standby screen.

One UI for Samsung TVs introduces a more streamlined Settings overlay, providing quick access to commonly used settings. The UI enhancements reportedly encompass a "For You" tab on the home screen featuring "personalized recommendations" and a new "Watch Later" list resembling Google TV.

Other notable changes include content recommendations based on recently searched and related content, provision to control multiple Samsung devices signed in with the same account using a single keyboard and mouse, Samsung SmartThing integration, more languages for on-screen keyboard, improved drag & drop feature, new game bar interface, and enhanced multi view.

According to the Sammobile report, citing the changelog, some apps may not be compatible with Samsung Tizen OS 8.0.

Topics :SamsungSamsung TVTechnology

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

