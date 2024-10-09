Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 5G, powered by MediaTek chip, in India soon

Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 5G, powered by MediaTek chip, in India soon

Following global launch on October 8, Galaxy A16 5G is set to launch in India soon. While Samsung offers its own Exynos chip model in some regions, the Indian variant will be powered by MediaTek chip

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy A16 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Galaxy A16 5G is set to launch in India soon, announced Samsung after the smartphone’s global launch on October 8. However, the South Korean electronics maker has not confirmed the launch timeline. Highlighting six years of software support for the smartphone concerning Android upgrades and security updates, Samsung stated that the Galaxy A16 5G marks a significant advancement in mid-range smartphones and boasts segment-defining features.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is offered with the Exynos 1330 chip in some regions, but the company has confirmed that the Indian model will be powered by a MediaTek chip. Samsung has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available in three colour options: Gold, Light Green, and Blue Black.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Details

Already available in select regions, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera in a teardrop design.

More From This Section

google, google logo

US considering potential divestment of business in Google's antitrust case

OpenAI

OpenAI strikes deal with Hearst to bring more news content to ChatGPT

Tech wrap Oct 08

Tech wrap Oct 8: iOS 18.1 dev beta 6, Samsung Galaxy A16, Sony Pulse, more

Gemini Nano

MediaTek announces support for Gemini Nano multimodal for select chips

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger

OnePlus 13 to feature Qi2 wireless charging akin to Apple's MagSafe: Report

Samsung is offering six generations of operating system updates and six years of security updates for the smartphone. Additionally, the Galaxy A16 includes Samsung Knox Security features such as Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Private Share, and Pin App, powered by a dedicated Knox Vault chipset.
Samsung stated that the Galaxy A16 features a “Glasstic” back pattern and adopts the Key Island design on the frame, where side buttons are placed on a slightly elevated section. Additionally, the company mentioned that it is the first mid-range Galaxy A series smartphone to feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch, Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Thickness: 7.9mm
  • Weight: 200g

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design upgrade, Qualcomm chip, One UI 7 expected

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy A16 launches with 6 years of Android updates: Details here

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

SDC 2024 (Picture: Samsung)

Samsung to release Android 15-based One UI 7 with 'next Galaxy' in 2025

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Smartphone

Samsung to launch Galaxy A16 in 4G and 5G connectivity variants: Report

Topics : Samsung Mobiles Samsung Galaxy Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon