Samsung Galaxy Ring available for pre-reservation in India

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is now available for pre-reservation in India. Initially launched alongside the Galaxy Z 6 series foldable devices in July, this next-generation health and fitness wearable is expanding to new markets, including India. Pre-reservations will be open until October 15, suggesting that this innovative ristyle device may soon be available for purchase. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What to expect from Apple’s next-gen iPhone SE

The excitement around the next-generation iPhone SE is building, with expectations for a 2025 launch. Recent reports feature images of a suspected case for the smartphone shared on X, highlighting key anticipated features such as a 6.1-inch OLED display, a new 48MP camera, USB-C, and Face ID.

Apple is expected to initiate the M4 chip upgrade cycle for its Mac lineup with an event later this month. During this event, the company is likely to unveil the next-generation MacBook Pro, a redesigned Mac mini, and a new 24-inch iMac. While the Mac mini is anticipated to undergo significant changes, the MacBook Pro and iMac are also expected to see substantial performance and functionality upgrades. Furthermore, Apple may introduce the next-generation iPad mini.

Microsoft is planning to allow streaming of Xbox game libraries next month. Currently, players can only stream a limited selection of pre-selected titles through the Xbox app. However, starting in November, players will be able to stream any game they own as existing restrictions will be lifted. The company is also preparing to test the capability to stream games that are owned but not included in the current Xbox Game Pass library.

Apple is reportedly exploring new devices to compete with Meta, including a more affordable Vision headset, smart glasses, and AirPods equipped with cameras. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple’s Vision Products Group, which developed the original Vision Pro headset, is working on at least four new devices, with one expected to launch as early as next year.

Apple is preparing for a significant entry into the smart home market, focusing on several new devices and an upgraded user interface. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, home hardware is set to become a key priority for Apple as it develops new products and software to provide a comprehensive user experience.

With the upcoming iOS 18.1 update, Apple is expected to allow iPhone users to change their primary iCloud email address directly through the Settings app. This feature will enable users to modify their main Apple Account email without creating a new account or setting up an alias.

Huawei is reportedly set to debut its new operating system, HarmonyOS NEXT, for its devices next week, focusing on phasing out Android support. The OS will initially be available for the Mate 60, Mate X5, and MatePad Pro starting October 15, although it remains unclear if the newly released Mate XT tri-fold smartphone will receive an update.

While the EvoFox gamepad supports iPhones and iPads, it is better suited for Android due to a superior companion app and the ability to map keys for games lacking native controller support.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently under investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is expected to issue a ruling regarding its contentious privacy policy and service terms update from three years ago. Reports indicate that the order may include a fine.