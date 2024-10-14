Microsoft is planning to support the streaming of Xbox game libraries next month. Currently, players are allowed to stream a limited selection of pre-decided titles through the Xbox app on their devices. However, in November, players will be able to stream any game they own, as the existing restrictions will be lifted. According to The Verge, the company is preparing to test the ability to stream games that players own but are not included in the current Xbox Game Pass library. This is distinct from the limited selection of games offered through Xbox Game Pass. ALSO READ: Microsoft to start selling Xbox games through its own mobile app on Android Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Microsoft has reportedly been preparing its Xbox Cloud Gaming servers to support the streaming of thousands of games as part of an ongoing project called Project Lapland. The company will initially test the new Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming capabilities with Xbox Insiders in November, before expanding access to more Xbox users and games.

This development coincides with Microsoft’s plans to allow game purchases through its Xbox mobile app for Android in the US. Microsoft can proceed with this change due to a court ruling earlier this week that compels Google to discontinue the requirement for Google Play Billing for apps in the Play Store, starting November 1. Once Microsoft finalises its efforts to offer a complete game library on Xbox Cloud Gaming, players will be able to buy an Xbox game on Android and stream it directly to their devices immediately.

For context, Project xCloud was originally set to launch with game library streaming in 2020. Microsoft later announced plans to support players' game libraries on Xbox Cloud Gaming in 2022, but that feature did not roll out that year.