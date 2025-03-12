Seeing more conversion of proof-of-concept to use case in AI: WNS chief

Keshav Murugesh, group chief executive officer, WNS is confident that the company will clock high single digit growth for 2026. In an interview with Avik Das he talks about how GenAI and AI solutions are moving to scale. Edited excerpts:

What are some of the growth levers that you see for WNS going ahead?

Demand has been broad based. North America, our biggest market with 52-53 per cent of revenue, continues to lead us while we also see growth in Europe and especially in the ANZ region. Last quarter (third quarter), we saw a 3.2 per cent sequential growth on a constant currency basis. I also believe that for 2026, we will deliver high single digit growth, by coming out of the issues we spoke of a year ago. As that impact normalises, the ability to go back to constant currency double digit growth seems very solid and strong. Along with this, the differentiator for us is we are playing in a number of large deals. We announced some in the first quarter and realised that given the scale, scope, size, and complexity of those deals, it takes much longer for closure. So we took that out of guidance and will layer it once those are signed.

How are you integrating AI and GenAI into deals and offerings? We are starting to see a lot more use cases of AI and GenAI solutions, which were earlier all proofs-of-concept (PoC). They have started to become more mainstream. Last quarter we spoke of 33 GenAI solutions being launched and as of now, 13 have been implemented in client accounts. The rest are on the verge of being implemented. One of our new insurance accounts in North America has already emerged as a top ten account and we have got three GenAI solutions there. It shows that larger and new accounts are much more open.