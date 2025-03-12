Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have partnered with Elon Musk-owned SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s satellite-based internet services to Indian consumers. Airtel said that the agreement is yet to be officially signed however, the partnership depends on whether SpaceX will be able to secure authorisations to sell Starlink in India or not. The partnership with Jio is also conditional and is subject to SpaceX receiving authorisations to sell Starlink equipment in India.

"Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

“Starlink complements JioAirFiber and JioFiber by extending high-speed internet to the most challenging of locations in a quick and affordable manner,” said Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) in a press note.

“By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country,” said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio.

There are options in the market when it comes to high-speed internet connectivity but what makes Starlink’s satellite internet different from other players?

What is Starlink?

Starklink is a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet constellation that aims to offer high-speed internet to consumers even on the remotest corners of the planet. It operates using satellite internet technology rather than relying on traditional cable-based methods such as fibre optics (which traditional telecom and broadband players use).

Satellite internet transmits data through the vacuum of space with the help of radio signals. The ground stations then send signals to satellites present in the orbit which relays the data and sends it back to consumers on earth. The primary objective of Starlink is to establish a low-latency space-based network.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Musk’s Starlink has at least 6,900 active satellites orbiting Earth that provide low-latency broadband, including to areas where the internet previously has been completely unavailable.

How fast is Starlink?

Starlink offers high-speed satellite internet with unlimited data. According to an Ookla report titled ‘Starlink Shines in Europe as Constellation Investments Boost Performance’ based on the speed recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 (October-December), Starlink achieved the highest speed in Hungary in the Europe region where it recorded a media download speed of 135.11Mbps.

The slowest internet speed that was recorded in the Europe region as per the Ookla report was 36.52Mbps in Cyprus.

How much does Starlink cost?

Starlink offers two plans in the US – personal and for businesses.

In personal category, there are four plans:

Residential Lite: $80 per month

Residential: $120 per month

Roam: 50GB – $50 per month

Roam: Unlimited data at $165 per month

For both Residential Lite and Residential plans, consumers will have access to unlimited data but from a fixed location. For Roam plans, consumers will get access to countrywide coverage, in-motion use, usage during international travel, coastal coverage, and pause service.

For Business, Starlink offers nine plans. Consumers who subscribe to any of these plans will have access to unlimited standard data (reduced speeds) after the priority allotment runs out, will get network priority and priority support:

Fixed Site Priority

40GB at $140 per month

1TB at $250 per month

2TB at $500 per month

Land Mobility Mobile Priority

50GB at $250 per month

1TB at $1,000 per month

5TB at $5,000 per month

Maritime Mobile Priority

50GB at $250 per month

1TB at $1,000 per month

5TB at $5,000 per month

According to Starlink, the Fixed Site Priority plans are best for businesses and high-demand users, the Land Mobility Mobile Priority plans and Maritime Mobile Priority plans are best for maritime, emergency response, and mobile businesses.

Notably, these are monthly service fees, the one-time hardware cost to avail these services are charged separately.

Is Starlink going to debut satellite internet connectivity in India?

Starlink, Jio, Airtel, Amazon's Project Kuiper and OneWeb are ready to compete in the satellite broadband service market in India once the spectrum allocation is finalised.

According to a report by India News, Indian telecom giants Jio and Airtel have completed the necessary compliance to start satellite broadband services. Meanwhile, SpaceX is awaiting regulatory approvals to operate in India.