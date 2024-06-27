Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve open for foldables, wearables in India

Samsung has opened the pre-reserve programme in India, allowing customers with interest in one of its upcoming products to pay a token and get early access and special benefits in tune to Rs 6,499 at the time of purchase. For the uninitiated, Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10 where it will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Customers can pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India website, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon India, Flipkart, and at select retail outlets. Consumers who opt for the pre-reserve will get benefits worth up to Rs 7000 at the time of purchase.

Similarly, customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy ecosystem products with a token amount of Rs 1,999 and avail benefits worth up to Rs 6499 on purchase of these products.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve benefits

Samsung on its website said that the customers pre-reserving the upcoming Galaxy Z fold device will receive an e-voucher of Rs 7,000, which would be redeemable on Samsung’s website or at Samsung Shop app. Similarly, customers pre-reserving the next Galaxy Z Flip phone will receive an e-voucher of Rs 3,999. For ecosystem products, Samsung is offering an e-voucher of Rs 6,499 on the upcoming Galaxy Watch and e-voucher of Rs 2,299 on Galaxy Buds.

Additionally, Samsung said that customers who pre-reserve the devices will be among the first to receive the new devices post launch. They will also get access to special edition models and colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to pre-reserve