WhatsApp tests native in-app dialler in beta version for Android: Details

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a native dialler in the Android app. The dialler will allow users to dial phone number to initiate a call directly within the app without necessitating saving the contact details in the address book first. For the uninitiated, the current public version of the instant messaging app does not have a provision for direct calling despite support for both voice and video calls over internet.

According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, select users are able to access a floating call action button within the Calls tab. On tapping the button, users can dial a number that is not saved in the address book through the app. Additionally, a message shortcut has been added to the in-app dialler to let users send a message instead of calling after dialling the number. Users are also notified if the selected number is registered on WhatsApp to let them know if WhatsApp can be used for that number. The in-app dialler is available currently to only select beta users who use the updated version 2.24.13.17 of the app.

WhatsApp requires the user to save the contact in the address book which results in the user's profile picture, last seen status and other details to be seen by all the contacts if visibility settings were set to “Everyone”.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on redesigning the status update section on the Android app to make it easier for users to preview status without losing the option to view profile pictures of the contact that has posted it. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been working on revamping the design interface for the status update tray, but this is the first time the layout and other design elements have been available on the beta release.