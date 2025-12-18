Snapchat rolls out 'Quick Cut' to speed up video creation from Memories

Snapchat has rolled out a new video creation tool called Quick Cut. According to Snapchat, the tool lets users turn photos and clips from their Snap Memories into beat-synced videos while cutting down the time and effort needed for editing. The company said that it is designed to work entirely within Snapchat. The feature is currently available on iOS and the company plans to expand to Android in the future.

What is Snapchat Quick Cut

Quick Cut is a Lens-powered video creation tool that automatically turns selected photos or videos into a ready-to-share clip. Instead of manually trimming, arranging, and syncing content, users can select multiple items and instantly preview a finished video. Earlier, users had to go through several editing steps, but now they can select their photos or clips and instantly see a preview.

Access across Snapchat Snapchat has added multiple entry points to make Quick Cut easier to discover. Users can start creating directly from Memories or the Camera Roll. In addition, Quick Cut can be accessed through videos shared by other Snapchatters, allowing users to insert their own media into an existing Quick Cut format. Lenses and music integration According to Snapchat, Quick Cut automatically adds a track from Snapchat’s Sounds library and syncs it to the selected clips. Users can further customise their videos by browsing the Lens carousel or switching music tracks through the Sounds option. The company mentioned that this helps creators enhance videos without needing advanced editing skills.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R review: A sensible all-rounder focused on speed and stability Once you open Quick Cut, you are greeted with an interface similar to Instagram’s editing tools. The feature prompts you to select photos or videos from your gallery and automatically applies a music track, which you can change using the arrow icon alongside it. Quick Cut also offers multiple templates for different edit styles. After setting this up, users can move to advanced editing, which opens a timeline editor with options such as auto captions, voiceover, links, and more, much like the editing experience Instagram offers for Reels. Even without using the advanced editing tools, you can still share the video, save it, or return later to make further changes.