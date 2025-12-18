Google releases Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixels: What's new, eligibility

Google has rolled out the first beta build of Android 16 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release 3) for Pixel devices, offering early access to upcoming features and refinements. The beta introduces new animations and user interface changes, and also adds an option to remove the “At a Glance” widget from the home screen on Pixel smartphones. Here is a detailed look at what is new in Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1:

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1: What’s new

According to a report by 9To5Google, the first beta release of Android 16 QPR3 includes the following updates:

Removing At a Glance:

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R launched in India, Pad Go 2 tags along: Price, offers, specs With Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1, Google is finally allowing Pixel users to remove the At a Glance widget from the home screen. Long-pressing on the At a Glance area and opening “Settings” now reveals a new “Show on home screen” toggle below the existing “Use At a Glance” option. Turning this off removes the widget from the top of the first home screen, allowing users to place other apps or widgets in that space. New navigation buttons layout: Google Pixel phones are also gaining support for a new three-button navigation layout, similar to the one used on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The latest beta allows users to change the button order to “Recents,” “Home,” and “Back,” instead of the default “Back,” “Home,” and “Recents” arrangement.

Flashlight brightness adjustment: Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 adds a new option that lets users adjust the brightness level of the Pixel flashlight directly from the Quick Settings tile. Location access indicator: ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.3 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new, how to update Google is introducing a new visual indicator in Android 16 QPR3 to alert users when an app is accessing location data. Similar to the existing green dot used for camera and microphone access, a blue dot appears when location permissions are active. This indicator does not appear separately alongside the green dot, but is instead combined when multiple permissions are being used at the same time.