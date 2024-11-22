Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Black Friday sale: Samsung announces offers and deals on Galaxy wearables

Black Friday sale: Samsung announces offers and deals on Galaxy wearables

During the sale period, Samsung is offering cashback of up to Rs 12000 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. There are also upgrade bonus on trade-in deals and option for no-cost EMI plans for up to 24 months

Samsung Black Friday Sale

Samsung Black Friday Sale

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung India has announced Black Friday sale offers in which it is offering bank cashback and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans on select Galaxy Wearables. During the sale period, Samsung is offering cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra or an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals. Similarly, customers purchasing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can avail cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Similar offers are available for the Galaxy Watch 7 series models, Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds FE.
 
Samsung also said that customers purchasing the Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series devices can avail up to Rs 18,000 on select Galaxy wearable devices in a bundle deals. Here are the offers detail:
 

Samsung Black Friday Sale: Offers

Galaxy Watch Ultra
 
Launch Price: Rs 59,999
Offers: Cashback of Rs 12000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 10000
EMI plans: No-interest monthly payment plan for up to 24 months

More From This Section

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple develops more conversational Siri in bid to catch up with AI

WhatsApp voice message transcript

WhatsApp introduces voice message transcripts feature: Here is how it works

Tech Wrap November 21

Tech wrap Nov 21: OPPO Find X8 series launched, Vivo Y300, Redmi Note 14

Image: Xbox

Now, Microsoft lets you stream select games you own over Xbox Cloud Gaming

BGMI 3.5 update

BGMI 3.5 update brings new game modes, features on Android and iOS: Details

 
Galaxy Watch 7
 
Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards (40mm), Rs 32,999 onwards (44mm)
Offers: Cashback of Rs 8000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 8000
EMI plans: No-interest monthly payment plan for up to 24 months
 
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
 
Launch Price: Rs 19,999
Offers: Cashback of Rs 5000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 5000
EMI plans: No-interest monthly payment plan for up to 24 months  
 
Galaxy Buds 3
 
Launch Price: Rs 14,999
Offers: Cashback of Rs 4000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 4000
EMI plans: No-interest monthly payment plan for up to 24 months
 
Galaxy Buds FE
 
Launch Price: Rs 7,999
Offers: Cashback of Rs 4000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 4000

Also Read

Samsung OneUI 6 Watch update

Samsung rolls out One UI 6 Watch update with AI features for Galaxy Watches

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Samsung XR glasses may feature Ray-Ban Meta-like form factor, AI: Report

This year Apple Inc vendors in India are assembling the latest iPhone 16 simultaneously with China factories — a feat the Indian assemblers achieved in only six years since Apple first started to make in India. In a few weeks, Indian factories will a

Samsung loses ground to Apple in India's premium smartphone market

Samsung

Samsung Electronics shares hit 4-year low on Trump risks, AI chips

Samsung

Samsung Electronics India posts 4% revenue rise to Rs 102,626 crore in FY24

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Black Friday sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon