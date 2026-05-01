Sony confirms one-time DRM check for digital purchases on PS5, PS4 consoles

The speculation began after posts and videos suggested that Sony may have introduced stricter DRM rules for digital purchases. Channels such as Modded Warfare and Does It Play shared screenshots indicating that some newly purchased titles appeared to carry a 30-day usage window.

This led to concerns that users would need to connect to the internet monthly to revalidate their licences, raising the possibility of losing access during extended offline periods.

As users began testing the behaviour, a different pattern emerged. Some findings suggested the 30-day timer was linked to an initial validation step rather than a recurring requirement.

There was also speculation that the system could be tied to preventing misuse of digital refunds, while others suggested it may have been a bug. However, no official explanation was available at the time.