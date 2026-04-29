Sony raises prices of PS5 consoles in Southeast Asia, India may follow soon

Sony has announced price hikes for PlayStation 5 consoles in the Southeast Asian region. The revised prices will come into effect from May 1. While the company has not given any specific reason behind this price hike, it is likely that this has been done with regard to the DRAM and NAND shortage, which is impacting products across the globe.

At the moment, the company has not increased the price of PS5 consoles in India. However, given the recent announcements made for Southeast Asia and other countries like the US, UK, Europe, and Japan, it is possible that the announcement for India may also arrive in the coming weeks.

Sony PS5 price hike in Southeast Asia

Sony has revised the prices of PS5 consoles in six countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The revised prices are as follows:

Singapore

PS5: SGD 849

PS5 Digital Edition: SGD 764

PS5 Pro: SGD 1,167

PS Portal remote player: SGD 347

Malaysia

PS5: MYR 2,799

PS5 Digital Edition: MYR 2,499

PS5 Pro: MYR 3,999

PS Portal remote player: MYR 1,099

Thailand

PS5: THB 20,990

PS5 Digital Edition: THB 18,790

PS5 Pro: THB 30,990

PS Portal remote player: THB 8,380

Indonesia

PS5: IDR 11,399,000

PS5 Digital Edition: IDR 9,999,000

PS Portal remote player: IDR 5,199,000

Philippines

PS5: PHP 40,032

Vietnam

PS5: VND 16,900,000

According to a report by the Times of India, Philippines is seeing the steepest hike, with prices rising by 30 per cent, taking the standard PS5 to PHP 40,032. Vietnam follows with a 27 per cent increase, bringing the cost to VND 16,900,000. Meanwhile, Indonesia stands out with the sharpest jump for the PlayStation Portal, which has surged by 44.5 per cent from IDR 3,599,000 to IDR 5,199,000.

How DRAM and NAND shortages are impacting devices

The ongoing shortage of DRAM and NAND memory is not limited to a single category, it is affecting a wide range of consumer devices, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles, and more.

At the core of the issue is a broader supply constraint that, according to a report by Nikkei Asia, could continue until around 2027. Even with new production capacity being added, global DRAM output is expected to meet only about 60 per cent of demand, leaving a significant gap in supply.

A major reason behind this imbalance is the industry’s shift towards high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is increasingly being prioritised for AI infrastructure. Since HBM offers higher margins, manufacturers are allocating more resources to it, reducing the availability of standard memory used in everyday devices.

This shift has a ripple effect across categories. Smartphone makers, PC manufacturers, and other device brands are all competing for a more limited pool of memory components. At the same time.

The supply is unlikely to stabilise in the near term. As a result, memory prices have seen a sharp rise, with estimates pointing to nearly a 90 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in early 2026. This directly adds to production costs, which can either lead to higher device prices or force brands to make trade-offs in specifications. In the case of PS5, specifications have not taken a hit, hence the prices increased.