Sony raises prices of PS5 consoles in Southeast Asia, India may follow soon
Sony has increased PS5 prices across Southeast Asia starting May 1, with memory shortages likely playing a role, and similar price revisions could arrive in India soon
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
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Sony has announced price hikes for PlayStation 5 consoles in the Southeast Asian region. The revised prices will come into effect from May 1. While the company has not given any specific reason behind this price hike, it is likely that this has been done with regard to the DRAM and NAND shortage, which is impacting products across the globe.
At the moment, the company has not increased the price of PS5 consoles in India. However, given the recent announcements made for Southeast Asia and other countries like the US, UK, Europe, and Japan, it is possible that the announcement for India may also arrive in the coming weeks.
Sony PS5 price hike in Southeast Asia
Sony has revised the prices of PS5 consoles in six countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The revised prices are as follows:
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Singapore
- PS5: SGD 849
- PS5 Digital Edition: SGD 764
- PS5 Pro: SGD 1,167
- PS Portal remote player: SGD 347
Malaysia
- PS5: MYR 2,799
- PS5 Digital Edition: MYR 2,499
- PS5 Pro: MYR 3,999
- PS Portal remote player: MYR 1,099
Thailand
- PS5: THB 20,990
- PS5 Digital Edition: THB 18,790
- PS5 Pro: THB 30,990
- PS Portal remote player: THB 8,380
Indonesia
- PS5: IDR 11,399,000
- PS5 Digital Edition: IDR 9,999,000
- PS Portal remote player: IDR 5,199,000
Philippines
- PS5: PHP 40,032
Vietnam
- PS5: VND 16,900,000
According to a report by the Times of India, Philippines is seeing the steepest hike, with prices rising by 30 per cent, taking the standard PS5 to PHP 40,032. Vietnam follows with a 27 per cent increase, bringing the cost to VND 16,900,000. Meanwhile, Indonesia stands out with the sharpest jump for the PlayStation Portal, which has surged by 44.5 per cent from IDR 3,599,000 to IDR 5,199,000.
How DRAM and NAND shortages are impacting devices
The ongoing shortage of DRAM and NAND memory is not limited to a single category, it is affecting a wide range of consumer devices, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles, and more.
At the core of the issue is a broader supply constraint that, according to a report by Nikkei Asia, could continue until around 2027. Even with new production capacity being added, global DRAM output is expected to meet only about 60 per cent of demand, leaving a significant gap in supply.
A major reason behind this imbalance is the industry’s shift towards high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is increasingly being prioritised for AI infrastructure. Since HBM offers higher margins, manufacturers are allocating more resources to it, reducing the availability of standard memory used in everyday devices.
This shift has a ripple effect across categories. Smartphone makers, PC manufacturers, and other device brands are all competing for a more limited pool of memory components. At the same time.
The supply is unlikely to stabilise in the near term. As a result, memory prices have seen a sharp rise, with estimates pointing to nearly a 90 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in early 2026. This directly adds to production costs, which can either lead to higher device prices or force brands to make trade-offs in specifications. In the case of PS5, specifications have not taken a hit, hence the prices increased.
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Topics : Sony PlayStation Gaming
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 12:27 PM IST