Black Friday sale: Sony announces discounts on PS5 consoles, games and more

PlayStation India has announced the dates for the Black Friday sale during which the PS5 console, accessories, and games will be available for purchase at discounted prices. The PlayStation Black Friday sale in India will commence from November 21 and will run through December 4. Sony India said that during this sale, consumers will be able to avail discounts of up to 60 per cent across participating online and offline retailers.

PlayStation India Black Friday sale: Availability

Start date: November 21, 2025

End date: December 4, 2025

Online platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto

Offline platforms: Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorised PlayStation retailers

PlayStation India Black Friday sale: Discounts on consoles and accessories PS5 Console Disc D Chassis Price: Rs 54,990

Discount: Rs 5,000

Price during sale: Rs 49,990 PS5 Digital D Chassis Price: Rs 49,990

Discount: Rs 5,000

Price during sale: Rs 44,990 PlayStation Portal Price: Rs 18,990

Discount: Rs 2,000

Price during sale: Rs 16,990 PlayStation VR2 Price: Rs 44,999

Discount: Rs 10,000

Price during sale: Rs 34,999 Pulse Elite Wireless headset Price: Rs 12,990

Discount: Rs 5,000

Price during sale: Rs 7,990 Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs 18,990

Discount: Rs 9,000

Price during sale: Rs 9,990 DualSense Controller (White, Black, Red, Ice Blue, Grey Camo) Price: Rs 6,390

Discount: Rs 2,000

Price during sale: Rs 4,390 DualSense Controller (MET Blue, MET Red, CHRM TEAL, CHRM INDIGO) Price: Rs 6,849

Discount: Rs 2,000

Price during sale: Rs 4,849 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Price: Rs 18,990

Discount: Rs 3,000

Price during sale: Rs 15,990 PS5 Access Controller Price: Rs 7,700

Discount: Rs 2,000

