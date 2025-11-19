Black Friday sale: Sony announces discounts on PS5 consoles, games and more

PlayStation India Black Friday sale: Availability
- Start date: November 21, 2025
- End date: December 4, 2025
- Online platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto
- Offline platforms: Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorised PlayStation retailers
PlayStation India Black Friday sale: Discounts on consoles and accessories
PS5 Console Disc D Chassis
- Price: Rs 54,990
- Discount: Rs 5,000
- Price during sale: Rs 49,990
PS5 Digital D Chassis
- Price: Rs 49,990
- Discount: Rs 5,000
- Price during sale: Rs 44,990
PlayStation Portal
- Price: Rs 18,990
- Discount: Rs 2,000
- Price during sale: Rs 16,990
PlayStation VR2
- Price: Rs 44,999
- Discount: Rs 10,000
- Price during sale: Rs 34,999
Pulse Elite Wireless headset
- Price: Rs 12,990
- Discount: Rs 5,000
- Price during sale: Rs 7,990
Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds
- Price: Rs 18,990
- Discount: Rs 9,000
- Price during sale: Rs 9,990
DualSense Controller (White, Black, Red, Ice Blue, Grey Camo)
- Price: Rs 6,390
- Discount: Rs 2,000
- Price during sale: Rs 4,390
DualSense Controller (MET Blue, MET Red, CHRM TEAL, CHRM INDIGO)
- Price: Rs 6,849
- Discount: Rs 2,000
- Price during sale: Rs 4,849
DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
- Price: Rs 18,990
- Discount: Rs 3,000
- Price during sale: Rs 15,990
PS5 Access Controller
- Price: Rs 7,700
- Discount: Rs 2,000
- Price during sale: Rs 5,700
PlayStation India Black Friday sale: Discounts on games
PS5 Lost Soul Aside
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 1,000
- Price during sale: Rs 3,199
PS5 Death Stranding 2
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 1,000
- Price during sale: Rs 4,199
PS5 Astro Bot
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 1,000
- Price during sale: Rs 3,199
PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered
- Price: Rs 3,199
- Discount: Rs 1,600
- Price during sale: Rs 1,599
PS5 Lego Horizon Adventures
- Price: Rs 2,599
- Discount: Rs 1,000
- Price during sale: Rs 1,599
PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
- Price: Rs 3,199
- Discount: Rs 1,100
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
PS5 Helldivers 2
- Price: Rs 2,599
- Discount: Rs 500
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
PS5 Rise of the Ronin
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Stellar Blade
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,000
- Price during sale: Rs 3,199
PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Price: Rs 3,199
- Discount: Rs 1,600
- Price during sale: Rs 1,599
PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 1,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Gran Turismo 7
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 God of War Ragnarok
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 3,100
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut
- Price: Rs 3,199
- Discount: Rs 1,600
- Price during sale: Rs 1,599
PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Price: Rs 5,199
- Discount: Rs 2,600
- Price during sale: Rs 2,599
PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 2,100
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Price: Rs 4,199
- Discount: Rs 2,100
- Price during sale: Rs 2,099
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app