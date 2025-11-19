Home / Technology / Tech News / Black Friday sale: Sony announces discounts on PS5 consoles, games and more

Black Friday sale: Sony announces discounts on PS5 consoles, games and more

Sony's PlayStation India has announced Black Friday sale discounts on PS5 consoles, accessories, and game titles, with offers available from November 21 to December 4

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
PlayStation India has announced the dates for the Black Friday sale during which the PS5 console, accessories, and games will be available for purchase at discounted prices. The PlayStation Black Friday sale in India will commence from November 21 and will run through December 4. Sony India said that during this sale, consumers will be able to avail discounts of up to 60 per cent across participating online and offline retailers.

PlayStation India Black Friday sale: Availability

  • Start date: November 21, 2025
  • End date: December 4, 2025
  • Online platforms: Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto
  • Offline platforms: Sony Center, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other authorised PlayStation retailers

PlayStation India Black Friday sale: Discounts on consoles and accessories

PS5 Console Disc D Chassis

  • Price: Rs 54,990
  • Discount: Rs 5,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 49,990

PS5 Digital D Chassis

  • Price: Rs 49,990
  • Discount: Rs 5,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 44,990

PlayStation Portal

  • Price: Rs 18,990
  • Discount: Rs 2,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 16,990

PlayStation VR2

  • Price: Rs 44,999
  • Discount: Rs 10,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 34,999

Pulse Elite Wireless headset

  • Price: Rs 12,990
  • Discount: Rs 5,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 7,990

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds

  • Price: Rs 18,990
  • Discount: Rs 9,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 9,990

DualSense Controller (White, Black, Red, Ice Blue, Grey Camo)

  • Price: Rs 6,390
  • Discount: Rs 2,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 4,390

DualSense Controller (MET Blue, MET Red, CHRM TEAL, CHRM INDIGO)

  • Price: Rs 6,849
  • Discount: Rs 2,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 4,849

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

  • Price: Rs 18,990
  • Discount: Rs 3,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 15,990

PS5 Access Controller

  • Price: Rs 7,700
  • Discount: Rs 2,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 5,700

PlayStation India Black Friday sale: Discounts on games

PS5 Lost Soul Aside

  • Price: Rs 4,199
  • Discount: Rs 1,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 3,199

PS5 Death Stranding 2

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 1,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 4,199

PS5 Astro Bot

  • Price: Rs 4,199
  • Discount: Rs 1,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 3,199

PS5 Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered

  • Price: Rs 3,199
  • Discount: Rs 1,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 1,599

PS5 Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Price: Rs 2,599
  • Discount: Rs 1,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 1,599

PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,599

PS5 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

  • Price: Rs 3,199
  • Discount: Rs 1,100
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,099

PS5 Helldivers 2

  • Price: Rs 2,599
  • Discount: Rs 500
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,099

PS5 Rise of the Ronin

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,599

PS5 Stellar Blade

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,000
  • Price during sale: Rs 3,199

PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

  • Price: Rs 3,199
  • Discount: Rs 1,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 1,599

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

  • Price: Rs 4,199
  • Discount: Rs 1,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,599

PS5 Gran Turismo 7

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,599

PS5 God of War Ragnarok

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 3,100
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,099

PS5 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,599

PS5 Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,599

PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut

  • Price: Rs 3,199
  • Discount: Rs 1,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 1,599

PS5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Price: Rs 5,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,600
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,599

PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

  • Price: Rs 4,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,100
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,099

PS5 Sackboy: A Big Adventure

  • Price: Rs 4,199
  • Discount: Rs 2,100
  • Price during sale: Rs 2,099

Topics :SonyTechnology NewsPlayStationGaminggaming consoles

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

