Apple offers theft, loss coverage for iPhone with AppleCare+ plans in India

Apple has expanded its AppleCare+ protection options in India, introducing a new Theft and Loss plan for iPhones. Alongside this, the company is rolling out monthly and annual AppleCare+ plans, giving users more flexibility in how long they want to keep their devices covered and making it easier to choose a protection option that suits their budget and usage needs.

“AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing. “With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone.”

What is new with the AppleCare+ plan in India

Apple has introduced multiple payment options for AppleCare+, allowing users to decide whether they want to pay monthly, renew annually or purchase two years of coverage upfront with a one-time payment.

For example, AppleCare+ pricing for the iPhone 17 lineup now includes:

Rs 749 per month until canceled

Rs 7,499 per year until canceled

Rs 14,900 for two years of coverage

Pricing varies depending on the device, but the core AppleCare+ benefits remain the same:

Unlimited repairs for accidents like drops and spills

Battery replacements at no extra charge

Apple-certified repairs using genuine Apple parts

Priority support from Apple experts

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan for iPhones: Details

The new AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss tier extends coverage to include up to two incidents of theft or loss every year. To qualify for this coverage, users must keep Find My enabled on their device at the time it goes missing and throughout the claims process. Alongside theft and loss protection, this plan includes all benefits of the standard AppleCare+ package.