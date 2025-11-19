Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple offers theft, loss coverage for iPhone with AppleCare+ plans in India

Apple offers theft, loss coverage for iPhone with AppleCare+ plans in India

Apple has introduced new monthly and annual AppleCare+ plans in India, along with a Theft and Loss option for iPhones, giving users more flexible and comprehensive protection choices

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Apple has expanded its AppleCare+ protection options in India, introducing a new Theft and Loss plan for iPhones. Alongside this, the company is rolling out monthly and annual AppleCare+ plans, giving users more flexibility in how long they want to keep their devices covered and making it easier to choose a protection option that suits their budget and usage needs.
 
“AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing. “With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone.” 

What is new with the AppleCare+ plan in India

Apple has introduced multiple payment options for AppleCare+, allowing users to decide whether they want to pay monthly, renew annually or purchase two years of coverage upfront with a one-time payment.
 
For example, AppleCare+ pricing for the iPhone 17 lineup now includes:
  • Rs 749 per month until canceled
  • Rs 7,499 per year until canceled
  • Rs 14,900 for two years of coverage
Pricing varies depending on the device, but the core AppleCare+ benefits remain the same:
  • Unlimited repairs for accidents like drops and spills
  • Battery replacements at no extra charge
  • Apple-certified repairs using genuine Apple parts
  • Priority support from Apple experts

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan for iPhones: Details

The new AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss tier extends coverage to include up to two incidents of theft or loss every year. To qualify for this coverage, users must keep Find My enabled on their device at the time it goes missing and throughout the claims process. Alongside theft and loss protection, this plan includes all benefits of the standard AppleCare+ package.
 
This new plan is exclusive to iPhones and starts at Rs 799 a month, depending on the model.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

