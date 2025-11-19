Instagram Edits to Luminar: Google Play crowns these apps as best of 2025

Google Play’s best apps and games of 2025
Best app: Focus Friend by Hank Green
Best Game: Pokemon TCG Pocket
Best Multi-device App: Luminar: Photo Editor
Best Multi-device Game: Disney Speedstorm
Best apps of 2025
- Best for Fun: Edits, an Instagram app
- Best for Personal Growth: Focus Friend by Hank Green
- Best Everyday Essential: Wiser - 15 Minute Audio Books
- Best Hidden Gem: Pingo AI Language Learning
- Best for Families: ABCmouse 2 - Kids Learning Game
- Best for Watches: SleepisolBio - sleep, alarm
- Best for Large Screens: Goodnotes - Notes, docs, PDF
- Best for Cars: SoundCloud - The Music You Love
- Best for XR Headsets: Calm - Sleep, Meditate, Relax
Best games of 2025
- Best Multiplayer: Dunk City Dynasty
- Best Pick Up & Play: Candy Crush Solitaire
- Best Indie: Chants of Sennaar
- Best Story: Disco Elysium
- Best Ongoing: Wuthering Waves
- Best on Play Pass: DREDGE
- Best for Google Play Games on PC: Odin - Valhalla Rising
