Instagram Edits to Luminar: Google Play crowns these apps as best of 2025

Google Play has released a list of the best Android apps and games of 2025 as the year approaches its end. According to Google’s list, Focus Friend by Hank Green has won the title for the “Best App” of the year award, and Pokemon TCG Pocket has been crowned as the “Best Game” of the year. For the uninitiated, every year, since 2016, the US technology company has released the “Best of” list to honour apps and games that impressed the company with their brilliance, ingenuity, and quality.

Earlier last year, Alle - AI Fashion Shopping App won the title for the Best App of 2024, and Squad Busters scored the title for the Best Game of 2024. Here are the winners of this year.

ALSO READ: Google launches Gemini 3, says new AI model grasps nuance, context better Google Play’s best apps and games of 2025 Best app: Focus Friend by Hank Green Focus Friend is a gamified productivity app created by Hank Green that acts as a focus timer to help users stay on task by making them feel responsible for a cute virtual character. When a user starts a focus session, a virtual "Bean Friend" begins to work on tasks like knitting socks and scarves. If the user interrupts the session, the bean gets sad; if they complete it, the user earns rewards to decorate the bean's room.

Best Game: Pokemon TCG Pocket It is a free-to-play mobile application that serves as a digital version of the popular physical trading card game. It allows players to collect and battle with digital Pokémon cards on their iOS and Android devices. Best Multi-device App: Luminar: Photo Editor Luminar is an AI-powered photo editor available as an app for mobile devices (Luminar: Photo Editor) and desktop software (Luminar Neo) for Windows and macOS. It uses AI to help both beginners and professionals make complex edits quickly, with tools for tasks like sky replacement, portrait retouching, noise reduction, and color and detail enhancement.

Best Multi-device Game: Disney Speedstorm It is a free-to-play, hero-based kart racing combat game featuring characters from Disney and Pixar worlds. Players can race on tracks inspired by the films, customize their karts, and compete in various modes, including local and online multiplayer. As per Google, everything in Disney Speedstorm has been optimised for perfect play across PC, tablet or mobile, starting from its visuals to its responsive controls. ALSO READ: Instagram for iOS now supports Dolby Vision HDR: What it means for users Additionally, Google has also released two more lists to honor apps and games in their respective genres. Here’s the list.