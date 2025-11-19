Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram Edits to Luminar: Google Play crowns these apps as best of 2025

Instagram Edits to Luminar: Google Play crowns these apps as best of 2025

Google has released a list of the top Android apps and games of 2025, with Focus Friend by Hank Green winning best app and Pokemon TCG Pocket scoring the best game title

Google Play has released a list of the best Android apps and games of 2025 as the year approaches its end. According to Google’s list, Focus Friend by Hank Green has won the title for the “Best App” of the year award, and Pokemon TCG Pocket has been crowned as the “Best Game” of the year. For the uninitiated, every year, since 2016, the US technology company has released the “Best of” list to honour apps and games that impressed the company with their brilliance, ingenuity, and quality.
 
Earlier last year, Alle - AI Fashion Shopping App won the title for the Best App of 2024, and Squad Busters scored the title for the Best Game of 2024. Here are the winners of this year.

Google Play’s best apps and games of 2025

Best app: Focus Friend by Hank Green

Focus Friend is a gamified productivity app created by Hank Green that acts as a focus timer to help users stay on task by making them feel responsible for a cute virtual character. When a user starts a focus session, a virtual "Bean Friend" begins to work on tasks like knitting socks and scarves. If the user interrupts the session, the bean gets sad; if they complete it, the user earns rewards to decorate the bean's room.

Best Game: Pokemon TCG Pocket

It is a free-to-play mobile application that serves as a digital version of the popular physical trading card game. It allows players to collect and battle with digital Pokémon cards on their iOS and Android devices.

Best Multi-device App: Luminar: Photo Editor

Luminar is an AI-powered photo editor available as an app for mobile devices (Luminar: Photo Editor) and desktop software (Luminar Neo) for Windows and macOS. It uses AI to help both beginners and professionals make complex edits quickly, with tools for tasks like sky replacement, portrait retouching, noise reduction, and color and detail enhancement.

Best Multi-device Game: Disney Speedstorm

It is a free-to-play, hero-based kart racing combat game featuring characters from Disney and Pixar worlds. Players can race on tracks inspired by the films, customize their karts, and compete in various modes, including local and online multiplayer. As per Google, everything in Disney Speedstorm has been optimised for perfect play across PC, tablet or mobile, starting from its visuals to its responsive controls.
Additionally, Google has also released two more lists to honor apps and games in their respective genres. Here’s the list.

Best apps of 2025

  • Best for Fun: Edits, an Instagram app
  • Best for Personal Growth: Focus Friend by Hank Green
  • Best Everyday Essential: Wiser - 15 Minute Audio Books
  • Best Hidden Gem: Pingo AI Language Learning
  • Best for Families: ABCmouse 2 - Kids Learning Game
  • Best for Watches: SleepisolBio - sleep, alarm
  • Best for Large Screens: Goodnotes - Notes, docs, PDF
  • Best for Cars: SoundCloud - The Music You Love
  • Best for XR Headsets: Calm - Sleep, Meditate, Relax

Best games of 2025

  • Best Multiplayer: Dunk City Dynasty
  • Best Pick Up & Play: Candy Crush Solitaire
  • Best Indie: Chants of Sennaar
  • Best Story: Disco Elysium
  • Best Ongoing: Wuthering Waves
  • Best on Play Pass: DREDGE
  • Best for Google Play Games on PC: Odin - Valhalla Rising

