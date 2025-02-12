Sony State of Play on Feb 12: These video games could be coming to PS5 soon

Sony has announced that it is hosting a new "State of Play" online presentation on February 12 to share updates on new games coming to its PlayStation 5 gaming console. The company said that the presentation will kick off at 2 PM PT (3:30 AM IST, February 13) and will be live-streamed on PlayStation's official YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

Sony State of Play presentation: Details

Date: February 12 (February 13 in India)

Time: 2 PM PT (3:30 AM IST)

Duration: 40+ minutes

Broadcast languages: English, Japanese

Livestream: PlayStation's official YouTube channel and Twitch channel

Sony State of Play presentation: What to expect

READ: Xbox's Forza Horizon 5 coming to Sony PS5 in 2025 At the online presentation, Sony is expected to provide details on several upcoming video game titles, including the American video game developer Sucker Punch's Ghosts of Yotei, the sequel to the Ghost of Tsushima video game which was released in 2020. Additionally, the event may provide an update on the release of Assassin's Creed: Shadows, which has been postponed to March 20.

The presentation could also offer a first look at gameplay for Marvel's Wolverine. Announced in 2021, the video game is being developed exclusively for the PS5 console by Insomniac, the video game developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man series. Marvel's Wolverine is expected to launch later this year.

Other potential announcements may include updates on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Phantom Blade Zero, and more.

Beyond game reveals, Sony may also announce a partnership with Apple, bringing PlayStation VR2 controller support and an expanded selection of games to Apple's mixed reality headset, Vision Pro.