Phone 3a series gets new AI features with Nothing OS 3.1: Check what's new

British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced a new "Camera Capture" feature for its artificial intelligence-powered hub, Essential Space. This feature leverages the "Essential Key" button on the Phone 3a series smartphones, allowing users to capture images through the camera viewfinder and add notes directly. This eliminates the need to take a photo first and then navigate to the gallery to add it to Essential Space.

Nothing stated that the feature is rolling out to both Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro as part of the Nothing OS 3.1 update. In addition to this AI-powered functionality, the software update also brings camera enhancements and other improvements.

Camera Capture in Essential Space: What is new

The new Camera Capture feature enables the Essential Key on the Phone 3a series to function within the Nothing Camera app. Users can short-press the button to capture real-world visuals and add notes instantly. A long press allows users to attach a voice note while saving the image to Essential Space. This feature helps users store photo reminders in Essential Space, while regular images remain in the gallery.

Nothing said that the Essential Space on the Phone 3a series acts as a hub for storing notes, ideas, and inspirations. It includes AI-powered capabilities such as automatic categorisation, voice note transcription, and automatic reminder set-up based on captured content.

Essential Space is available to all customers using the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Nothing has confirmed that more features will be introduced in future updates, including Smart Collections, Focused Search, and Flip to Record.

Nothing OS 3.1 update: What is new

Alongside the Camera Capture feature, the Nothing OS 3.1 update introduces the following improvements:

More intuitive camera zoom interaction

Correction of the reddish skin tone issue in front-facing camera selfies

Enhanced white balance in indoor scenes captured by the rear camera

Improved clarity and tone for portraits in backlit conditions

Better focusing accuracy at 2x focal length

Faster overall camera performance and responsiveness

Optimised Essential Space experience and performance

Smoother Always-On Display (AOD) transition animations

Various bug fixes and stability enhancements

Users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > System Updates on their device.