Google working on Gemini-powered 'AI Replies' for Pixel Phone app: Report

Google is reportedly developing a new “AI Replies” feature for the Phone app on Pixel smartphones. According to a report by 9To5Google, this feature will suggest AI-generated responses to complement the existing Contextual Call Screen, which allows users to respond to calls without picking up.

The report noted that strings of code within the latest beta version of the Phone by Google app hint at this new feature. The code suggests that “Call Assist” will provide AI-powered smart replies based on the caller’s Call Screen responses. Currently, Call Screen replies in the Pixel Phone app let users respond to calls with suggested responses. For example, if a call is received asking for confirmation of an appointment, Google Assistant may suggest responses like “confirm” or “cancel appointment.”

The new “AI Replies” feature will reportedly offer more personalised responses powered by Google’s Gemini AI models, likely expanding functionality across more scenarios. The feature is expected to be optional, allowing users to choose between general suggested responses and AI-generated ones.

The anticipated AI Replies feature for Call Screen is expected to arrive with a future Pixel feature drop for select Google Pixel smartphones.

Google is also reportedly preparing to launch its next-generation Gemini AI model in December. According to media reports, the company aims to release the Gemini 2.0 model to compete with OpenAI, which is also expected to unveil its next flagship AI model by year-end. Additionally, Google is said to be developing an AI-powered agent, “Project Jarvis,” for automating web-based tasks. This AI agent, likely powered by a future Gemini model, will be capable of performing online tasks such as research, product purchasing, and ticket booking.