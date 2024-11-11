Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's Gemini gets standalone iPhone app with new UI, Gemini Live: Report

Google's Gemini gets standalone iPhone app with new UI, Gemini Live: Report

Gemini Live would likely utilise iOS's Live Activity feature to remain active in the background

Gemini app on Android

Gemini app on Android

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Gemini is reportedly launching a standalone app for iPhones. According to 9to5Google, several users in the Philippines have spotted the Gemini app listed in the App Store. While Gemini is already accessible on iOS through the Google app, it has not previously had a standalone app as on Android. It appears Google may be testing this app regionally before a broader release.
 
The report suggests that the new app will introduce an updated interface for Gemini on iOS, adding features currently absent from the existing version. These include a Gemini icon on the home screen, a customisable shortcut for quick access, and support for the Gemini Live feature.
 
The App Store listing indicates that the standalone app will enable users to access Gemini Live, which allows for free-flowing conversations with the chatbot. Gemini Live is expected to leverage the Live Activity feature on iOS, enabling it to remain active in the background while the iPhone is in use.
 
Google has not yet officially confirmed the Gemini app’s release on iOS. However, the standalone app is anticipated to be more widely available in the coming weeks.

More From This Section

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 15 to 12r smartphone: Check update schedule

Only 52 per cent of industry leaders worldwide are “very confident” that company boards have the ability to navigate cybersecurity, according to a survey by Deloitte. The role of C-suite leaders, including chief information security officers, is evol

Cybersecurity challenge reaches boardrooms, only 52% leaders confident

NASA

Nasa astronauts decline to reveal which one of them got sick after mission

Tech Wrap November 8

Tech wrap Nov 8: Beats x Kim special edition, Sony PS5 Pro, Google Gemini

PlayStation 5 Pro

Sony PS5 Pro launch in India held back amid telecom spectrum dispute

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning to integrate Google Gemini into its operating system for iPhones, similar to ChatGPT. At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi hinted at a potential integration of AI services beyond OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In an interview with Fast Company, Federighi said, “We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice.”
 

Also Read

Google Maps

Google Maps to add lane guidance feature for better navigation clarity

Google

Google India PAT grows 6% to Rs 1,425 cr in FY24, income at Rs 7,097.5 cr

Image: Google

Google to release Android 16 early in 2025, minor update planned for Q4

Google

Tech giants generate over Rs 60,000 crore in advertising revenue FY24

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI takes on Google: ChatGPT now searches the web for answers

Topics : Google Gemini AI Apple iOS iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon