Android 15 introduces 'Theft Protection': What is it, how to active, more

With a new update to Pixels, Google allows you to access Theft Protection features from the Security and Privacy menu in Settings, making it easier to active and access available features

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

With its new Android 15 operating system, Google has placed greater emphasis on the privacy and security of its users. Among the notable changes are new Theft Protection features, including Theft Detection Lock, Remote Lock, and the ability to erase your smartphone data remotely. With a recent update, Google has made these features more accessible in Settings.

The Theft Protection features were rolled out on Google Pixel smartphones with the Android 15 update earlier this week. Previously, to enable these features, users had to navigate to the All Services menu within Google Services settings. However, with the new update, the features are now accessible within the Security and Privacy menu of the Settings app. Here is how you can enable these security features:

Google Theft Protection: How to enable
  • Go to the Settings menu.
  • Tap on the “Security and privacy” option and select Device Unlock within the settings menu.
  • Within Device Unlock settings, tap on the new “Theft Protection” option.
  • In this section, you will find dedicated toggles for Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, Remote Lock, and a toggle for Find My Device.
  • To disable these features, users must authenticate using their biometrics.
Google Theft Protection: Features

Theft Detection Lock: When enabled, this feature will automatically lock your device if it detects that someone has snatched the smartphone and is trying to flee.

Offline Device Lock: Users can enable this feature to have the smartphone’s screen lock automatically after it goes offline.
Remote Lock: When the Remote Lock feature is active, users can lock their stolen device’s screen using just their phone number at android.com/lock. This feature works only when the device is online but will lock automatically when offline.

Find and Erase device: This feature is automatically enabled if you have activated the Find My Device network on your smartphone. In the event that the device is stolen, this feature allows you to erase your device remotely to protect sensitive data.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

